San Francisco Venture

Hosted by

San Francisco Venture

About this event

Living Free: Two-Day Transformational Workshop Retreat

201 Eden W Rd

Pescadero, CA 94060, USA

Scholarship Pass
$250

Covers the full retreat experience; both workshop days, catered meals, and community.

Sustainer Pass
$350

Covers the full retreat experience; both workshop days, catered meals, and community. This ticketing tier also supports our teachers and teaching space.

Supporter Pass
$450

Covers the full retreat experience, both workshop days, catered meals, and community. This ticketing tier also supports our teachers and teaching space and helps to create scholarship tickets to our events.

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