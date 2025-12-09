Living Free Winter 2026 Groups

Offered by
This group helps individuals break free from pornography addiction by rediscovering identity, healing past wounds, and reclaiming the God-given sacredness of their body and life. Rather than striving for perfection, participants are invited into a journey of holiness—set apart for healing, purpose, and love. Each session explores biblical truths that speak to the heart of recovery and offers grace-filled guidance toward lasting wholeness in Christ
Who should attend: (MEN ONLY)
Men struggling with pornography or unwanted sexual behavior who desire accountability, healing, and a Christ-centered path to freedom and purity.
Concerned Person’s is for anyone affected by someone else’s life-controlling behavior. Instead of focusing only on the person in crisis, this group equips family members and friends to care without enabling, address codependency, and set healthy, biblical boundaries. Participants learn practical strategies for responding in love, processing their own emotional impact, and walking in the freedom Christ offers—while becoming a godly influence of hope and change.
Who should attend:
Spouses, parents, guardians, adult children of addicted parents, siblings, close friends, and sometimes employers or supervisors—as well as pastors, mentors, and ministry leaders walking with individuals in crisis. Anyone feeling the emotional, spiritual, or relational weight of another person’s struggle can benefit from this Christ-centered group that replaces confusion with clarity and leads to freedom
