Living Free Winter 2026 Groups

This group helps individuals break free from pornography addiction by rediscovering identity, healing past wounds, and reclaiming the God-given sacredness of their body and life. Rather than striving for perfection, participants are invited into a journey of holiness—set apart for healing, purpose, and love. Each session explores biblical truths that speak to the heart of recovery and offers grace-filled guidance toward lasting wholeness in Christ

Who should attend: (MEN ONLY)

Men struggling with pornography or unwanted sexual behavior who desire accountability, healing, and a Christ-centered path to freedom and purity.