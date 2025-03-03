Living IN Color Silent Auction

Bid to win a consultation for aspiring authors to learn the essential steps to becoming a published author. This one-on-one session provides an in-depth overview of the book publishing process, including writing, editing, formatting, etc. Participants will gain clarity on their publishing journey, receive expert guidance, and leave with a clear roadmap to bring their book to life.
Bid to win a consultation for aspiring authors to learn the essential steps to becoming a published author. This one-on-one session provides an in-depth overview of the book publishing process, including writing, editing, formatting, etc. Participants will gain clarity on their publishing journey, receive expert guidance, and leave with a clear roadmap to bring their book to life.
DREAM Education Consulting
$450
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1-year Bulk Subscription (10 subscriptions) to our iThrive Empowered Minds interactive digital magazine for teens. The magazine promotes mental wellness through Self-Awareness, Family, Friends, and Relationships, Health and wellness, Diversity and community, and Arts and culture.
1-year Bulk Subscription (10 subscriptions) to our iThrive Empowered Minds interactive digital magazine for teens. The magazine promotes mental wellness through Self-Awareness, Family, Friends, and Relationships, Health and wellness, Diversity and community, and Arts and culture.
Park Hill Fine Art Portraits
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session at our Luxury Portrait Studio, followed by a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we would commission an artist to create a museum-quality heirloom piece for their home.
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session at our Luxury Portrait Studio, followed by a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we would commission an artist to create a museum-quality heirloom piece for their home.
Dallas Pro Aesthetics
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid to WIN a luxurious Vegan Signature Facial AND a 30-minute Teeth Whitening session—because you deserve to look and feel your absolute best!
Bid to WIN a luxurious Vegan Signature Facial AND a 30-minute Teeth Whitening session—because you deserve to look and feel your absolute best!
Laced by Lonice Spa & Boutique
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid to WIN 3 Personalized Luxury Facials—tailored to YOUR unique skin needs for the ultimate glow! But that’s not all… This experience is designed to pamper you from head to toe!
What’s included?
✔️ Three Customized Facials – Expertly designed to nourish, refresh, and transform your skin!
✔️ Welcome Gift – A special treat just for you!
✔️ Relaxing Shoulder & Neck Massage – Melt away stress and tension!
✔️ Hand & Arm Massage – Pure bliss to complete your self-care experience!
Bid to WIN 3 Personalized Luxury Facials—tailored to YOUR unique skin needs for the ultimate glow! But that’s not all… This experience is designed to pamper you from head to toe!
What’s included?
✔️ Three Customized Facials – Expertly designed to nourish, refresh, and transform your skin!
✔️ Welcome Gift – A special treat just for you!
✔️ Relaxing Shoulder & Neck Massage – Melt away stress and tension!
✔️ Hand & Arm Massage – Pure bliss to complete your self-care experience!
Digital Marketing Maven and Associates
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid to win a FULL Maven University Branding Package donated by DMM—a game-changer for any entrepreneur, startup, or organization ready to elevate their brand to the next level!
✅ Custom Website – A sleek, professional site that captivates and converts!
✅ Stunning Logo – A unique, high-impact design that sets you apart!
✅ Social Media Branding Kit – Cohesive graphics to make your online presence POP!
Bid to win a FULL Maven University Branding Package donated by DMM—a game-changer for any entrepreneur, startup, or organization ready to elevate their brand to the next level!
✅ Custom Website – A sleek, professional site that captivates and converts!
✅ Stunning Logo – A unique, high-impact design that sets you apart!
✅ Social Media Branding Kit – Cohesive graphics to make your online presence POP!
Mustard Seed Photo Studio
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One-time use of Photography Content Studio Rental
This three-hour studio rental session is a perfect space for content creators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries looking to bring their ideas to life. Whether you need a professional setting for brand photography, live videography recording, or content creation, our studio provides the perfect backdrop with premium lighting, versatile setups, and a creative atmosphere to elevate your production.
One-time use of Photography Content Studio Rental
This three-hour studio rental session is a perfect space for content creators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries looking to bring their ideas to life. Whether you need a professional setting for brand photography, live videography recording, or content creation, our studio provides the perfect backdrop with premium lighting, versatile setups, and a creative atmosphere to elevate your production.
Vanity Life Studio
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid to WIN a FREE service of your choice at Vanity Life Studio! Whether you’re looking to refresh your skin, enhance your lashes, or get perfectly groomed, this is your chance to treat yourself or someone special.
Choose from:
✔️ Full Facial – Glow like never before!
✔️ Waxing – Smooth & flawless results!
✔️ Lash Set – Elevate your look with stunning lashes!
✔️ Male Facial – Because men deserve self-care too!
Bid to WIN a FREE service of your choice at Vanity Life Studio! Whether you’re looking to refresh your skin, enhance your lashes, or get perfectly groomed, this is your chance to treat yourself or someone special.
Choose from:
✔️ Full Facial – Glow like never before!
✔️ Waxing – Smooth & flawless results!
✔️ Lash Set – Elevate your look with stunning lashes!
✔️ Male Facial – Because men deserve self-care too!
RRC Mobile Detail
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
BID TO WIN a full, complete detail clean from RRC Mobile Detail—where your car gets VIP treatment inside and out! But that’s not all… YOU get to choose a special bonus: a beautiful bouquet of flowers or a thoughtful small gift!
BID TO WIN a full, complete detail clean from RRC Mobile Detail—where your car gets VIP treatment inside and out! But that’s not all… YOU get to choose a special bonus: a beautiful bouquet of flowers or a thoughtful small gift!
Woodhouse Spa - Fort Worth Gift Card
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a well-deserved luxury spa experience while supporting a great cause! Bid on a gift card to Woodhouse Spa and treat yourself (or someone special) to soothing massages, rejuvenating facials, and ultimate self-care.
Indulge in a well-deserved luxury spa experience while supporting a great cause! Bid on a gift card to Woodhouse Spa and treat yourself (or someone special) to soothing massages, rejuvenating facials, and ultimate self-care.
BODYBAR Pilates
$80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on 2 classes to BODYBAR Pilates and experience the perfect blend of strength, flexibility, and balance! 💪✨ Whether you're a beginner or a Pilates pro, BODYBAR offers expert-led workouts that will leave you feeling stronger, energized, and refreshed
Bid on 2 classes to BODYBAR Pilates and experience the perfect blend of strength, flexibility, and balance! 💪✨ Whether you're a beginner or a Pilates pro, BODYBAR offers expert-led workouts that will leave you feeling stronger, energized, and refreshed
Exquisite Styles Gift Card
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself to luxury hair care while supporting a great cause! Bid on a gift card to Exquisite Salon, where top-tier stylists bring out your best look with precision and care. From stunning cuts to vibrant colors and expert styling, Exquisite Salon is the perfect place to refresh your look!
Treat yourself to luxury hair care while supporting a great cause! Bid on a gift card to Exquisite Salon, where top-tier stylists bring out your best look with precision and care. From stunning cuts to vibrant colors and expert styling, Exquisite Salon is the perfect place to refresh your look!
Exquisite Styles Gift Card
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself to luxury hair care while supporting a great cause! Bid on a gift card to Exquisite Salon, where top-tier stylists bring out your best look with precision and care. From stunning cuts to vibrant colors and expert styling, Exquisite Salon is the perfect place to refresh your look!
Treat yourself to luxury hair care while supporting a great cause! Bid on a gift card to Exquisite Salon, where top-tier stylists bring out your best look with precision and care. From stunning cuts to vibrant colors and expert styling, Exquisite Salon is the perfect place to refresh your look!
Chauncey's Barber Salon Gift Card
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on a gift card to Chauncey’s Barber Salon, where top-notch grooming meets precision and style. Whether you need a fresh fade, a classic cut, or a beard trim, Chauncey’s is the go-to spot for quality service!
Bid on a gift card to Chauncey’s Barber Salon, where top-notch grooming meets precision and style. Whether you need a fresh fade, a classic cut, or a beard trim, Chauncey’s is the go-to spot for quality service!
Anume by Evelyn Salon
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on a luxurious gift card to Anume by Evelyn Salon, where beauty meets relaxation! Whether you're looking for a fresh new style, a rejuvenating treatment, or expert hair care, this salon is your go-to for top-tier service.
Bid on a luxurious gift card to Anume by Evelyn Salon, where beauty meets relaxation! Whether you're looking for a fresh new style, a rejuvenating treatment, or expert hair care, this salon is your go-to for top-tier service.
1 Night Stay
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience Luxury & Relaxation at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel & Golf Club at Champions Circle!
Bid to WIN a One-Night Stay complete with a Delicious Breakfast at this premier Fort Worth destination!
Why You'll Love This Getaway:
Elegant Accommodations: Unwind in spacious rooms featuring plush bedding, sleek decor, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the championship golf course.
World-Class Amenities:
18-Hole Championship Golf Course: Designed by renowned architect Jay Morrish, perfect for golf enthusiasts.
Tripadvisor
Outdoor Pool & Whirlpool: Relax and rejuvenate in a serene setting.
Fitness Center: Stay active with state-of-the-art equipment.
Reservation Desk
On-Site Dining at Jackdaw Restaurant & Bar: Savor a fusion of Irish and American cuisine with craft cocktails and local brews.
Prime Location: Just minutes away from attractions like Texas Motor Speedway and Tanger Outlet Mall, offering both excitement and shopping convenience.
Experience Luxury & Relaxation at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel & Golf Club at Champions Circle!
Bid to WIN a One-Night Stay complete with a Delicious Breakfast at this premier Fort Worth destination!
Why You'll Love This Getaway:
Elegant Accommodations: Unwind in spacious rooms featuring plush bedding, sleek decor, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the championship golf course.
World-Class Amenities:
18-Hole Championship Golf Course: Designed by renowned architect Jay Morrish, perfect for golf enthusiasts.
Tripadvisor
Outdoor Pool & Whirlpool: Relax and rejuvenate in a serene setting.
Fitness Center: Stay active with state-of-the-art equipment.
Reservation Desk
On-Site Dining at Jackdaw Restaurant & Bar: Savor a fusion of Irish and American cuisine with craft cocktails and local brews.
Prime Location: Just minutes away from attractions like Texas Motor Speedway and Tanger Outlet Mall, offering both excitement and shopping convenience.
1 Night Stay
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience Luxury & Relaxation at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel & Golf Club at Champions Circle!
Bid to WIN a One-Night Stay complete with a Delicious Breakfast at this premier Fort Worth destination!
Why You'll Love This Getaway:
Elegant Accommodations: Unwind in spacious rooms featuring plush bedding, sleek decor, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the championship golf course.
World-Class Amenities:
18-Hole Championship Golf Course: Designed by renowned architect Jay Morrish, perfect for golf enthusiasts.
Tripadvisor
Outdoor Pool & Whirlpool: Relax and rejuvenate in a serene setting.
Fitness Center: Stay active with state-of-the-art equipment.
Reservation Desk
On-Site Dining at Jackdaw Restaurant & Bar: Savor a fusion of Irish and American cuisine with craft cocktails and local brews.
Prime Location: Just minutes away from attractions like Texas Motor Speedway and Tanger Outlet Mall, offering both excitement and shopping convenience.
Experience Luxury & Relaxation at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel & Golf Club at Champions Circle!
Bid to WIN a One-Night Stay complete with a Delicious Breakfast at this premier Fort Worth destination!
Why You'll Love This Getaway:
Elegant Accommodations: Unwind in spacious rooms featuring plush bedding, sleek decor, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the championship golf course.
World-Class Amenities:
18-Hole Championship Golf Course: Designed by renowned architect Jay Morrish, perfect for golf enthusiasts.
Tripadvisor
Outdoor Pool & Whirlpool: Relax and rejuvenate in a serene setting.
Fitness Center: Stay active with state-of-the-art equipment.
Reservation Desk
On-Site Dining at Jackdaw Restaurant & Bar: Savor a fusion of Irish and American cuisine with craft cocktails and local brews.
Prime Location: Just minutes away from attractions like Texas Motor Speedway and Tanger Outlet Mall, offering both excitement and shopping convenience.
Gift Basket 1
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
Gift Basket 2
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
Gift Basket 3
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
Gift Basket 4
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
This beautifully curated gift basket is the perfect addition to any fundraising auction, offering a delightful assortment of premium items designed to bring joy and relaxation to the recipient. Thoughtfully arranged and elegantly wrapped, this gift basket is sure to bring happiness to any owner.
Signed Book Collection By Tara Robinson
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Own a Piece of Inspiration!
Bid to WIN a signed collection of three books by Tara Robinson, the powerhouse CEO of the Black Heart Association and a woman on a mission to change lives!
Why This Collection is a Must-Have:
Exclusive Signed Copies – A personal touch from Tara herself!
Empowering & Transformative Reads – Stories of resilience, health advocacy, and making an impact!
Perfect for Collectors & Change-makers – Be inspired by a leader who turned her personal journey into a movement!
Own a Piece of Inspiration!
Bid to WIN a signed collection of three books by Tara Robinson, the powerhouse CEO of the Black Heart Association and a woman on a mission to change lives!
Why This Collection is a Must-Have:
Exclusive Signed Copies – A personal touch from Tara herself!
Empowering & Transformative Reads – Stories of resilience, health advocacy, and making an impact!
Perfect for Collectors & Change-makers – Be inspired by a leader who turned her personal journey into a movement!
1 Hour Career & Life Coaching Session
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Certified Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Best Selling Author
Personal and Professional Development to Help You Breakthrough to a New YOU.
Marion E. Brooks is an internationally certified executive coach, global leader, entrepreneur, and corporate executive with over 20 years of experience building and leading award-winning teams in the pharmaceutical industry, including a team that generates nearly $1 Billion in annual sales. As a result of consulting with Marion, individuals maximize their potential while increasing their impact and performance. Teams and leaders that work with Marion become more effective in their leadership, resulting in boosted morale as well as increased productivity and performance.
Certified Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Best Selling Author
Personal and Professional Development to Help You Breakthrough to a New YOU.
Marion E. Brooks is an internationally certified executive coach, global leader, entrepreneur, and corporate executive with over 20 years of experience building and leading award-winning teams in the pharmaceutical industry, including a team that generates nearly $1 Billion in annual sales. As a result of consulting with Marion, individuals maximize their potential while increasing their impact and performance. Teams and leaders that work with Marion become more effective in their leadership, resulting in boosted morale as well as increased productivity and performance.
Gym Access
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid to win TWO MONTHS of unlimited access to a signature group class of your choice at Ment Fitness! (individualized services not included)
Bid to win TWO MONTHS of unlimited access to a signature group class of your choice at Ment Fitness! (individualized services not included)