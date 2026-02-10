LIVING IN VICTORY Women’s Conference

About this event
Enjoy the Friday evening portion of the conference.
Enjoy the full conference of both days. Teaching, testimonies, ministry, Prophetic Dance, Art Sozo, plus the optional shared lunch… You will be blessed! Suggested donation covers supply cost. The lunch will be a potluck style shared lunch; specify on the next few pages if you can bring a shared dish. Please reach out if a donation is an issue but you would still like to attend the full event — We want to make that happen!
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