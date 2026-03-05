Living Promise Academy Annual Gala 2026

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About this event
Verbal recognition with your name and logo highlighted
throughout the event
- Company logo on the cover of our program
-Company logo on the back of school t-shirts
- Logo/name placement on Platinum tier with all Platinum tier sponsors on sponsorship board at event
- Digital advertisement on silent auction website
- Recognition on our school’s social media pages
- Digital marketing material emailed to our school
community members
- 1 table at event
- Recognition as a sponsor with your name and logo highlighted throughout the event
- Logo/name placement on Gold tier with all Gold tier sponsors on sponsorship board at event
- Recognition on our school’s social media pages
- Digital marketing material emailed to our school
community members
- 4 tickets to event
- Recognition as a sponsor with your name and logo highlighted throughout the event
- 2 tickets
Single ticket
2 Tickets
8 people - No branding or logos
$
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