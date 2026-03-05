living promise academy

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living promise academy

About this event

Living Promise Academy Annual Gala 2026

103 W Main St

Morristown, TN 37814, USA

Platinum Package
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Verbal recognition with your name and logo highlighted
throughout the event
- Company logo on the cover of our program

-Company logo on the back of school t-shirts
- Logo/name placement on Platinum tier with all Platinum tier sponsors on sponsorship board at event
- Digital advertisement on silent auction website
- Recognition on our school’s social media pages
- Digital marketing material emailed to our school
community members
- 1 table at event

Gold Package
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Recognition as a sponsor with your name and logo highlighted throughout the event
- Logo/name placement on Gold tier with all Gold tier sponsors on sponsorship board at event
- Recognition on our school’s social media pages
- Digital marketing material emailed to our school
community members
- 4 tickets to event

Silver Package
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Recognition as a sponsor with your name and logo highlighted throughout the event
- 2 tickets

Single Ticket
$75

Single ticket

Double Ticket
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets

Whole Table
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 people - No branding or logos

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