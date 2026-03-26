Living Stones Church - South Reno
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Living Stones Church - South Reno

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Living Stones Church - South Reno

About this event

Sales closed

LS Students Summer Camp Silent Auction

Pick-up location

95 Foothill Rd, Reno, NV 89511, USA

Taste of Italy Date Night (Valued at $300) item
Taste of Italy Date Night (Valued at $300)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $100 gift card to Skipolini’s
  • Bottle of Gabbiano Chianti
  • Two hand-painted wine glasses
  • Italian zippered wallet
  • Assorted Italian specialty foods, including pasta, pesto, cookies, olives, spices, red sauce, and pizza crusts

Enjoy a delicious Italian-inspired evening with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring a Skipolini’s dining experience, classic Chianti wine, and authentic pantry favorites to bring the flavors of Italy home.


Perfect for a cozy date night, dinner with friends, or anyone who loves Italian cuisine, this bundle combines restaurant dining with a taste of Italy in your own kitchen.


Valued at $300. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a memorable Italian night out and at home!

Perk Me Up! ($63 Value) item
Perk Me Up! ($63 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Two bags of gourmet coffee
  • $25 gift card to Drink Coffee Do Stuff (South Reno location only)

Fuel your day with this specialty coffee bundle from Drink Coffee Do Stuff, a Lake Tahoe–based roaster known for crafting smooth, high-altitude coffees with rich flavor and less bitterness.


Perfect for busy mornings or slow, cozy weekends, this bundle is a great treat for any coffee lover looking to sip and savor something exceptional.


Valued at $63. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the perfect coffee experience!


Donated by Drink Coffee Do Stuff

Dreaming of Italy Basket ($300 Value) item
Dreaming of Italy Basket ($300 Value) item
Dreaming of Italy Basket ($300 Value)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $100 gift card to Longboards Pizza
  • Italian cookbook
  • Italian paper table settings for 12
  • Assorted Italian specialty foods, including olives, olive oil, pesto, red sauce, cookies, and pastas
  • Salad dressing bottle
  • Rick Steves’ Touring Italy guidebook
  • 2000 lire notes
  • Italian-themed socks
  • 1001 Easy Italian Phrases book

Bring the spirit of Italy home with this thoughtfully curated Italian-themed basket filled with delicious pantry favorites, travel inspiration, and fun cultural touches.


Perfect for planning an Italian dinner night, dreaming about a future trip abroad, or gifting someone who loves Italian food and culture, this bundle offers a little taste of Italy in every detail.


Valued at $300. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an unforgettable Italian-inspired experience at home!

Pamper Yourself Gift Basket ($550 Value) item
Pamper Yourself Gift Basket ($550 Value)
$125

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $140 Pure Haven Massage gift card
  • $50 Purely Organic Nail SpaNail spa gift card
  • Luxury skincare set, including cleansing oil, face masks, primer, lipid serum, eye masks, and lip balm
  • Relaxation bath essentials, including bath bomb, chamomile bubble bath soap, rose petal soap, and detox body brush
  • Aromatherapy favorites, including bergamot essential oil and coconut water & orchid candles
  • Hydrating body care set, including white amber hand cream, lavender citrus body butter, and coconut cream body butter
  • Cozy chenille socks and cosmetic purse
  • Sparkling Brut Rosé
  • Chocolate goodie bag

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience with this luxurious spa-themed basket filled with soothing self-care essentials from head to toe.


Perfect for a quiet night of rest and renewal or a well-deserved personal retreat, this bundle combines pampering treatments, cozy comforts, and indulgent touches to help you unwind and recharge.


Valued at $550. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a little well-deserved relaxation!

The Party Package ($400 Value) item
The Party Package ($400 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Venue space at Little Red Wagon for 10–12 guests
  • Custom 6" cake by Char's Bake Shop

Celebrate in style with this fun and flexible party package, perfect for a kids birthday celebration or a memorable ladies night out!


Whether you are planning a joyful party for kids or a cozy evening with friends, this experience offers the perfect setting to create lasting memories.


Valued at $400. Don’t miss your chance to make your next celebration extra special!


Donated by Little Red Wagon & Char's Bake Shop

Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Kit (Valued at $400) item
Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Kit (Valued at $400) item
Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Kit (Valued at $400)
$100

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • 30QT cooler filled with camping essentials
  • $100 gift card to Scheels
  • Outdoor comfort gear, including a double hammock, collapsible LED lanterns, headlamp, and solar lights
  • Trail-ready essentials, including Nalgene water bottle, portable power bank, first aid kit, bug spray, sunscreen, lip balm, and itch relief stick
  • Campfire favorites, including marshmallow roasting sticks, beef jerky, and spices
  • Outdoor inspiration books, including a survival guide and night sky book

Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with this thoughtfully curated camping bundle packed with practical gear, trail essentials, and fun campfire extras. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, family camping trip, or backyard overnight adventure, this package has everything you need to enjoy time outside together.


Valued at approximately $400. Don’t miss your chance to gear up for your next great adventure!

The Big Family Fun Basket (Valued at $360) item
The Big Family Fun Basket (Valued at $360) item
The Big Family Fun Basket (Valued at $360)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $80 gift card to Schussboom Brewing Co.
  • 6 Passes to the Discovery Museum
  • Four VIP Passes to DEFY Trampoline Park
  • $20 gift card to Yogurt Beach
  • Board game collection featuring I Spy, Sorry!, Skyjo, UNO, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and a Giant Mad Libs book

Bring the whole family together with this fun-filled bundle packed with classic games, exciting local experiences, and delicious treats everyone can enjoy.

Perfect for family game nights at home and memorable outings around town, this package offers something for every age and is a great way to create lasting memories together.


Valued at $360. Don’t miss your chance to treat your family to fun at home and around Reno!

Luxury Lip + Tox Refresh Experience (Valued at $1,400) item
Luxury Lip + Tox Refresh Experience (Valued at $1,400)
$500

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • 1 mL Juvederm dermal filler (luxury lip enhancement)
  • 50 units of neurotoxin (Botox or Dysport)

Enjoy a premium aesthetic treatment experience with Shell Belle Beauty Nurse, offering personalized cosmetic services in association with Dr. Bruce Fong’s medical practice in Reno. This luxury package is designed to enhance natural features while helping create a refreshed, confident look.


Perfect for anyone looking to add subtle volume, smooth fine lines, and enjoy expert care in a professional medical setting, this experience combines artistry with trusted clinical support.


Valued at $1,400. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this high-end beauty refresh experience!


Donated by Shell Belle Beauty Nurse

Restore & Recharge B12 Wellness Experience (Valued at $250) item
Restore & Recharge B12 Wellness Experience (Valued at $250)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Four (4) Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12) injections
  • Initial exam with a primary care provider at Advanced Wellness Solutions

Support your energy, mood, and overall wellness with this Vitamin B12 injection package from Advanced Wellness Solutions, a Reno-based clinic offering IV hydration, vitamin injections, and personalized wellness therapies designed to boost vitality and help you feel your best.


Perfect for anyone looking to increase energy levels, support brain and nerve function, and strengthen overall wellness with provider-guided care.


Valued at $250. Don’t miss your chance to recharge your health and vitality!


Donated by Advanced Wellness Solutions

The Ultimate Spoil Her Basket (Valued at $600) item
The Ultimate Spoil Her Basket (Valued at $600) item
The Ultimate Spoil Her Basket (Valued at $600)
$150

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Bottle of Vouvray Chenin Blanc wine
  • Melinda Maria heart necklace from Savvy Boutique
  • One-hour massage
  • One-week pass to Sunday Pilates with grip socks
  • Hair care products
  • doTERRA Essential oils
  • Manicure and pedicure service at Eden Nails
  • Nourishing body oil
  • Facial care items
  • Spa candles
  • Velcro spa towel and headwrap
  • Brookside chocolates

Treat someone special or yourself to this luxurious “Spoil Her” basket filled with relaxing spa services, beauty essentials, fitness experiences, and elegant extras designed for total self-care from head to toe.

Perfect for anyone who deserves a little extra pampering, this thoughtfully curated bundle offers the ideal mix of relaxation, wellness, and indulgence.


Valued at $600. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate self-care experience!

Massage & Luxury Spa Collection (Valued at $575) item
Massage & Luxury Spa Collection (Valued at $575)
$125

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $200 Spa Finder Gift Card
  • Bottle of champagne
  • Skincare treatment collection including Murad treatments, firming eye cream, face masks, face roller, and Moroccan oil hair treatment
  • Bath and relaxation essentials including Epsom salts, shower steamers, bath bombs, coconut soak, coffee scrub, and foot mask
  • Body care favorites including goat milk hand cream, lavender hand and body lotion, pear and jasmine body butter, pumpkin body butter, candy cane body butter, and caramel brûlé body oil
  • Aromatherapy set including essential oils, incense sticks, anti-stress tea, and assorted specialty teas
  • Comfort and wellness accessories including all-around eye mask and universal phone mount
  • Sweet treats including Ferrero chocolates, sea salt almonds, and a $10 Starbucks gift card

Enjoy the ultimate self-care experience with this beautifully curated spa collection centered around a relaxing massage and filled with luxurious skincare, soothing bath essentials, aromatherapy favorites, and indulgent treats.


Perfect for anyone who deserves time to unwind and recharge, this package transforms an ordinary evening into a calming spa retreat at home.


Valued at $575. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a complete relaxation experience!

Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Basket (Valued at $375) item
Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Basket (Valued at $375)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Cooler for all your outdoor essentials
  • Two beach chairs and beach towels
  • Pickleball set and Corn Hole set
  • Kites and soccer ball
  • Sport visors and sunglasses
  • Water bottles and sunscreen
  • Yogurt Beach gift Card

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine with this fun-filled adventure basket packed with games, comfort gear, and warm-weather essentials perfect for beach days, park outings, backyard competitions, and family fun on the go.


Perfect for families, weekend explorers, or anyone who loves spending time outdoors, this bundle makes it easy to create memorable moments all season long.


Valued at $375. Don’t miss your chance to gear up for your next outdoor adventure!

Wolfie VIP Mascot Visit (Priceless) item
Wolfie VIP Mascot Visit (Priceless)
$100

Starting bid

Pick a Nevada Mascot and they will make a special visit to your favorite Wolf Pack Fan!


Appearance good for 1 hour … must be within the Reno Sparks Area …. Date and Time must be agreed upon with Nevada Cheer and the Mascot (who is a students) availability!


Expires October 2026


Donated by Nevada Cheer

Backyard BBQ Champion Bakset (Valued at $550) item
Backyard BBQ Champion Bakset (Valued at $550)
$125

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $200 gift card to Armando & Sons
  • $100 gift card to Butcher Boys
  • BBQ MEEGOO 3-in-1 BBQ bin and cooler tub
  • Variety set of Kinder and Bullseye BBQ sauces, rubs, and seasonings
  • BBQ accessory collection including bamboo skewers, tongs, lighters, chicken rack, squeeze bottle, mini BBQ mittens, and meat thermometer
  • Two Cooks cutting boards
  • Three-piece Pit Boss grilling tool set
  • Three BBQ aprons

Fire up the grill with this ultimate BBQ basket packed with premium tools, sauces, and accessories plus gift cards to two local favorites for top-quality meats and a delicious dining experience.

Perfect for backyard chefs, weekend grill masters, and anyone who loves hosting summer cookouts, this bundle has everything needed to elevate your next barbecue.


Valued at approximately $550. Don’t miss your chance to become the ultimate Grill Master!

Spring Refresh Basket (Valued at $450-$650) item
Spring Refresh Basket (Valued at $450-$650)
$125

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Professional residential or commercial cleaning service from Reno Scrubs (valued at $300–$500 depending on size)
  • Household cleaning essentials including disinfecting wipes, cleaning wipes, paper towels, multipurpose cloths, and Brillo sponges
  • Car care supplies including Armor All disinfecting car wipes, microfiber wash mitt, and auto microfiber duster
  • Gardening starter set including planter pot, gardening gloves, shovel, pruning shears, soil, and flower seed packs
  • Coffee bag and $5 Starbucks gift card ☕

Kick off spring with a professionally cleaned space from Reno Scrubs, Northern Nevada’s trusted cleaning team known for reliable, high-quality residential and commercial service. Whether you choose a deep home refresh or office cleaning, this service delivers the kind of reset that makes everything feel new again.


To keep the momentum going, this package also includes practical household supplies, car care essentials, and a gardening starter kit—everything you need to stay organized, refreshed, and ready for the season ahead.


Services Donated by:

Reno Scrubs: https://renoscrubs.com/


Valued at approximately $450–$650. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a professionally refreshed space and a fresh start this spring!

Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que Gift Card (Valued at $75) item
Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que Gift Card (Valued at $75)
$10

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $50 Gift Card to Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que
  • Stainless Steel Logo'd Water Bottle


Enjoy bold, wood-fired flavor at Butcher’s Kitchen Char‑B‑Que, a locally loved destination known for its slow-smoked meats, house-made sausages, hearty sandwiches, and classic BBQ plates. Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, this Reno favorite serves everything from brisket and tri-tip to ribs and signature comfort-style sides prepared over a live char pit.


Perfect for a casual lunch, family dinner, or take-home feast, this gift card lets you experience authentic char-style barbecue crafted with old-world butchery tradition and bold, handcrafted flavors.


Valued at $75. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of Reno’s standout local BBQ experiences!


Donated by Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que

Flowing Tide Night Out (Valued at $100) item
Flowing Tide Night Out (Valued at $100)
$25

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $100 gift card to Flowing Tide Pub

Enjoy a relaxed dining experience at Flowing Tide Pub, a local favorite known for its casual atmosphere, hearty pub classics, seafood options, burgers, sandwiches, and daily specials. The restaurant also features happy hour offerings, sports viewing, and a welcoming setting perfect for gathering with friends and family.


Perfect for a casual night out, watching the game, or enjoying comfort food close to home.


Valued at $100. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a fun night out at Flowing Tide Pub!


Donated by Flowing Tide

South Creek Locals Gift Basket (Valued at $250) item
South Creek Locals Gift Basket (Valued at $250)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $25 gift card to Little Red Wagon
  • $25 gift card to Drink Coffee Do Stuff
  • $25 gift card to Los Compadres
  • $25 gift card to Target
  • $25 gift card to SOAK
  • $25 gift card to Yoshi’s Deli
  • $40 gift card to South Creek Pizza
  • $25 gift card to Squeeze Inn
  • $25 gift card to Home Means NV
  • $25 gift card to South Creek Clothing Co.

Enjoy the best of South Creek with this collection of gift cards to favorite local restaurants, shops, and everyday stops all in one convenient bundle. From coffee and dining to shopping and self-care, this package makes it easy to explore and support the businesses that make the neighborhood special.

Perfect for anyone who loves staying local and discovering South Reno favorites close to home.


Valued at $250. Don’t miss your chance to experience the best of South Creek!

Reno Aces Fan Experience Package (Valued at $150) item
Reno Aces Fan Experience Package (Valued at $150) item
Reno Aces Fan Experience Package (Valued at $150)
$25

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Four infield reserved Reno Aces game tickets
  • Reno Aces clear stadium backpack
  • Reno Aces “TAZ” bobblehead
  • Reno Aces coffee cup and championship tumbler
  • Reno Aces beach towel
  • 2022 Reno Aces championship souvenir ring
  • Reno Aces game-used scuffed baseball

Enjoy the excitement of Reno Aces baseball with this fun fan bundle featuring game tickets and exclusive team merchandise perfect for showing your hometown pride at the ballpark or at home.

Perfect for baseball fans, families, or anyone who loves a summer night cheering on the Aces.


Valued at $150. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an unforgettable Reno Aces game day experience!

Family Movie Night Basket (Valued at $150) item
Family Movie Night Basket (Valued at $150) item
Family Movie Night Basket (Valued at $150)
$25

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Four movie tickets
  • Twelve packs of popcorn
  • Six jumbo movie theater candy boxes
  • Two Yogurt Beach gift cards
  • Blanket

Enjoy the perfect night out with this fun-filled movie bundle featuring tickets, classic theater snacks, and a sweet treat afterward. Everything you need for a memorable family outing is included.

Perfect for families, date nights, or anyone who loves the full movie theater experience with popcorn and candy in hand.


Valued at $150. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a classic movie night together!

Professional Photo Session with AB Photo (Valued at $385) item
Professional Photo Session with AB Photo (Valued at $385) item
Professional Photo Session with AB Photo (Valued at $385) item
Professional Photo Session with AB Photo (Valued at $385)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • 30-minute professional photography session with AB Photo Reno
  • Session may be used for family, graduation, maternity, branding, or milestone portraits
  • Valid through the end of 2026

Capture life’s special moments with this professional 30-minute photography session from AB Photo Reno, perfect for updating family portraits, celebrating a graduate, documenting a maternity journey, or creating polished branding images.

A thoughtful and flexible experience designed to preserve memories you will treasure for years to come.


Donated by:

https://abphotoreno.com/


Valued at $385. Don’t miss your chance to capture a moment that matters!

The Connoisseur’s Reserve Box (Valued at $400) item
The Connoisseur’s Reserve Box (Valued at $400)
$100

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Barrel proof small batch bourbon
  • Four Glencairn tasting glasses with carrying case
  • Two charred stave tasting boards for guided pours
  • Five premium cigars
  • “My Father” cigar ashtray
  • Elijah Craig golf shammy and golf ball ice mold
  • Keepsake wooden wine presentation box

Enjoy a refined tasting experience with this expertly curated Connoisseur’s Box featuring barrel proof bourbon, premium cigars, and professional-style tasting accessories designed for a true enthusiast’s evening.


Perfect for collectors, bourbon lovers, golf fans, or anyone who appreciates a relaxed night of craftsmanship and flavor, this package brings together elevated details for an unforgettable experience.


Valued at $400. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate bourbon and cigar experience!

Lunch for Two at Nothing To It! item
Lunch for Two at Nothing To It!
$10

Starting bid

Includes:
• Lunch for two at Nothing To It! Culinary Center


A wonderful opportunity to enjoy fresh, thoughtfully prepared food in a unique culinary setting right here in Reno.


Enjoy a delicious and relaxing lunch experience for two at Nothing To It! Culinary Center—one of Reno’s favorite destinations for food lovers. Known for its Napa-Valley-style gourmet deli, scratch-made soups, fresh sandwiches, and welcoming atmosphere, Nothing To It! also offers hands-on cooking classes and chef-led culinary experiences that make every visit memorable.


Perfect for a casual date, lunch with a friend, or a midweek treat, this experience brings great food and a taste of Reno’s local culinary scene together in one thoughtful outing.


Donated by Nothing To It!

Family Summer Adventure Bag (Valued at $450) item
Family Summer Adventure Bag (Valued at $450)
$100

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Two beach bags (one for adults and one for kids)
  • Beach and pool towels for the whole family
  • Sunscreen
  • Pool Toys
  • (4) All Access Wristbands to the Coconut Bowl (Valued at $230)
  • $20 Yogurt Beach gift card

Get ready for sunshine, splash days, and unforgettable family memories. This summer-ready bundle includes two beach bags filled with towels for pool days, lake trips, and weekend adventures, plus a $200 Wild Island gift card for Northern Nevada’s favorite waterpark experience.


Perfect for families looking to cool off, play all day, and make the most of summer together.


Valued at $450. Don’t miss your chance to make a splash with the ultimate family summer adventure!

Full Vehicle Detailing Package (Valued at $500) item
Full Vehicle Detailing Package (Valued at $500)
$125

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Full interior detailing with shampoo and conditioning of carpets
  • Complete interior cleaning and refresh
  • Exterior detailing and wash
  • Professional service from certified Capital Ford technicians

Give your vehicle the ultimate refresh with this full-service professional detailing package from Capital Ford. Their experienced service team uses advanced equipment and expert techniques to restore your vehicle’s interior and exterior to like-new condition, delivering the same high level of care trusted by drivers across Northern Nevada.


Perfect for busy families, commuters, or anyone who wants their vehicle looking its best again.


Valued at $500. Don’t miss your chance to drive away with a spotless, showroom-ready vehicle!


Donated by Capital Ford

Lake Tahoe Getaway Kit (Valued at $450) item
Lake Tahoe Getaway Kit (Valued at $450)
$100

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $100 gift card to Gar Woods Grill & Pier
  • $25 gift card to Cold Stone Ice Cream
  • One-of-a-kind Waterproof Canvas beach bag
  • Stanley 16qt Easy-Carry Outdoor Cooler
  • Beach towels
  • Sparkling water
  • Champagne and Beach Friendly Champagne Koozies
  • Sunscreen
  • Fresh haircut by Hair by Katie

Enjoy summer in style with this thoughtfully curated beach-ready bundle designed for sunshine days and Tahoe evenings. Whether you're relaxing by the water, heading out for a lakeside dinner at Gar Woods, or treating yourself to a fresh new haircut and a sweet Cold Stone stop along the way, this package has everything you need for the perfect warm-weather outing.


Perfect for lake days, weekend getaways, or a well-deserved summer refresh.


Valued at $450. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate adults-only summer escape package!

LA Beauty (Valued at approx. $575–$800) item
LA Beauty (Valued at approx. $575–$800)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • 50% off your first permanent makeup service with LA Beauty PMU
  • Applicable toward services typically ranging from $575–$800

Enhance your natural beauty with this generous opportunity from LA Beauty PMU, specializing in professional permanent makeup services designed to simplify your routine and boost confidence. Services may include options such as brows, lips, or other custom enhancements tailored to your goals and style.


This is a rare chance to experience high-quality, professional permanent makeup artistry at half the cost—perfect for anyone considering a beauty refresh with lasting results.


Valued at approximately $575–$800. Don’t miss your chance to invest in a confidence-boosting beauty experience at half the price!


Donated by LA Beauty

Origami Money Tree (Valued at $250) item
Origami Money Tree (Valued at $250) item
Origami Money Tree (Valued at $250)
$75

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • A handcrafted decorative money tree featuring $250 of real folded money arranged in intricate origami designs
  • Displayed in a rustic basket with seasonal accents, ready to gift or showcase

This one-of-a-kind Origami Money Tree is both a creative centerpiece and a meaningful gift. Each bill has been carefully folded into detailed shapes, transforming real currency into a beautiful work of art that represents growth, generosity, and abundance.


Perfect as a conversation piece, graduation gift, celebration surprise, or simply a unique way to give something everyone loves—cash with creativity.


Contains real currency and valued at $250. Don’t miss your chance to take home this truly unique and memorable piece!

A Night Out Together (Valued at $175) item
A Night Out Together (Valued at $175) item
A Night Out Together (Valued at $175)
$35

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $125 gift card to Land Ocean
  • Movie tickets for two
  • $25 gift card to Handles Homemade Ice Cream

Enjoy a classic night out featuring a delicious dinner at Land Ocean, a trip to the movies, and a sweet treat to finish the evening at Handles Homemade Ice Cream. This thoughtful bundle makes it easy to plan a fun and memorable night together.


Perfect for date nights, celebrations, or simply enjoying time out in Reno.


Valued at $125. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a complete Reno night out!

Pizza Night for Two (Valued at $150) item
Pizza Night for Two (Valued at $150)
$25

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • $50 gift card to Skipolini’s
  • $50 gift card to Grimaldi’s Pizza
  • Pizza sauces
  • Pepperoni
  • Pizza crust

Create the perfect pizza night at home or enjoy dining out with two local favorites. This package includes pizza-making essentials for a fun hands-on experience, plus gift cards to Skipolini’s and Grimaldi’s Pizza, both known for their delicious pies, fresh ingredients, and family-friendly atmosphere.

Perfect for a cozy night in, a casual date night, or sharing a great meal with friends and family.


Valued at $150. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate pizza lover’s experience!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!