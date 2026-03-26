LS Students Summer Camp Silent Auction

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Enjoy a delicious Italian-inspired evening with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring a Skipolini’s dining experience, classic Chianti wine, and authentic pantry favorites to bring the flavors of Italy home.
Perfect for a cozy date night, dinner with friends, or anyone who loves Italian cuisine, this bundle combines restaurant dining with a taste of Italy in your own kitchen.
Valued at $300. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a memorable Italian night out and at home!
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Fuel your day with this specialty coffee bundle from Drink Coffee Do Stuff, a Lake Tahoe–based roaster known for crafting smooth, high-altitude coffees with rich flavor and less bitterness.
Perfect for busy mornings or slow, cozy weekends, this bundle is a great treat for any coffee lover looking to sip and savor something exceptional.
Valued at $63. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the perfect coffee experience!
Donated by Drink Coffee Do Stuff
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Bring the spirit of Italy home with this thoughtfully curated Italian-themed basket filled with delicious pantry favorites, travel inspiration, and fun cultural touches.
Perfect for planning an Italian dinner night, dreaming about a future trip abroad, or gifting someone who loves Italian food and culture, this bundle offers a little taste of Italy in every detail.
Valued at $300. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an unforgettable Italian-inspired experience at home!
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Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience with this luxurious spa-themed basket filled with soothing self-care essentials from head to toe.
Perfect for a quiet night of rest and renewal or a well-deserved personal retreat, this bundle combines pampering treatments, cozy comforts, and indulgent touches to help you unwind and recharge.
Valued at $550. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a little well-deserved relaxation!
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Celebrate in style with this fun and flexible party package, perfect for a kids birthday celebration or a memorable ladies night out!
Whether you are planning a joyful party for kids or a cozy evening with friends, this experience offers the perfect setting to create lasting memories.
Valued at $400. Don’t miss your chance to make your next celebration extra special!
Donated by Little Red Wagon & Char's Bake Shop
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Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with this thoughtfully curated camping bundle packed with practical gear, trail essentials, and fun campfire extras. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, family camping trip, or backyard overnight adventure, this package has everything you need to enjoy time outside together.
Valued at approximately $400. Don’t miss your chance to gear up for your next great adventure!
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Bring the whole family together with this fun-filled bundle packed with classic games, exciting local experiences, and delicious treats everyone can enjoy.
Perfect for family game nights at home and memorable outings around town, this package offers something for every age and is a great way to create lasting memories together.
Valued at $360. Don’t miss your chance to treat your family to fun at home and around Reno!
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Enjoy a premium aesthetic treatment experience with Shell Belle Beauty Nurse, offering personalized cosmetic services in association with Dr. Bruce Fong’s medical practice in Reno. This luxury package is designed to enhance natural features while helping create a refreshed, confident look.
Perfect for anyone looking to add subtle volume, smooth fine lines, and enjoy expert care in a professional medical setting, this experience combines artistry with trusted clinical support.
Valued at $1,400. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this high-end beauty refresh experience!
Donated by Shell Belle Beauty Nurse
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Support your energy, mood, and overall wellness with this Vitamin B12 injection package from Advanced Wellness Solutions, a Reno-based clinic offering IV hydration, vitamin injections, and personalized wellness therapies designed to boost vitality and help you feel your best.
Perfect for anyone looking to increase energy levels, support brain and nerve function, and strengthen overall wellness with provider-guided care.
Valued at $250. Don’t miss your chance to recharge your health and vitality!
Donated by Advanced Wellness Solutions
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Treat someone special or yourself to this luxurious “Spoil Her” basket filled with relaxing spa services, beauty essentials, fitness experiences, and elegant extras designed for total self-care from head to toe.
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little extra pampering, this thoughtfully curated bundle offers the ideal mix of relaxation, wellness, and indulgence.
Valued at $600. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate self-care experience!
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Enjoy the ultimate self-care experience with this beautifully curated spa collection centered around a relaxing massage and filled with luxurious skincare, soothing bath essentials, aromatherapy favorites, and indulgent treats.
Perfect for anyone who deserves time to unwind and recharge, this package transforms an ordinary evening into a calming spa retreat at home.
Valued at $575. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a complete relaxation experience!
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Get outside and enjoy the sunshine with this fun-filled adventure basket packed with games, comfort gear, and warm-weather essentials perfect for beach days, park outings, backyard competitions, and family fun on the go.
Perfect for families, weekend explorers, or anyone who loves spending time outdoors, this bundle makes it easy to create memorable moments all season long.
Valued at $375. Don’t miss your chance to gear up for your next outdoor adventure!
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Pick a Nevada Mascot and they will make a special visit to your favorite Wolf Pack Fan!
Appearance good for 1 hour … must be within the Reno Sparks Area …. Date and Time must be agreed upon with Nevada Cheer and the Mascot (who is a students) availability!
Expires October 2026
Donated by Nevada Cheer
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Fire up the grill with this ultimate BBQ basket packed with premium tools, sauces, and accessories plus gift cards to two local favorites for top-quality meats and a delicious dining experience.
Perfect for backyard chefs, weekend grill masters, and anyone who loves hosting summer cookouts, this bundle has everything needed to elevate your next barbecue.
Valued at approximately $550. Don’t miss your chance to become the ultimate Grill Master!
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Kick off spring with a professionally cleaned space from Reno Scrubs, Northern Nevada’s trusted cleaning team known for reliable, high-quality residential and commercial service. Whether you choose a deep home refresh or office cleaning, this service delivers the kind of reset that makes everything feel new again.
To keep the momentum going, this package also includes practical household supplies, car care essentials, and a gardening starter kit—everything you need to stay organized, refreshed, and ready for the season ahead.
Services Donated by:
Reno Scrubs: https://renoscrubs.com/
Valued at approximately $450–$650. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a professionally refreshed space and a fresh start this spring!
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Enjoy bold, wood-fired flavor at Butcher’s Kitchen Char‑B‑Que, a locally loved destination known for its slow-smoked meats, house-made sausages, hearty sandwiches, and classic BBQ plates. Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, this Reno favorite serves everything from brisket and tri-tip to ribs and signature comfort-style sides prepared over a live char pit.
Perfect for a casual lunch, family dinner, or take-home feast, this gift card lets you experience authentic char-style barbecue crafted with old-world butchery tradition and bold, handcrafted flavors.
Valued at $75. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of Reno’s standout local BBQ experiences!
Donated by Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que
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Enjoy a relaxed dining experience at Flowing Tide Pub, a local favorite known for its casual atmosphere, hearty pub classics, seafood options, burgers, sandwiches, and daily specials. The restaurant also features happy hour offerings, sports viewing, and a welcoming setting perfect for gathering with friends and family.
Perfect for a casual night out, watching the game, or enjoying comfort food close to home.
Valued at $100. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a fun night out at Flowing Tide Pub!
Donated by Flowing Tide
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Enjoy the best of South Creek with this collection of gift cards to favorite local restaurants, shops, and everyday stops all in one convenient bundle. From coffee and dining to shopping and self-care, this package makes it easy to explore and support the businesses that make the neighborhood special.
Perfect for anyone who loves staying local and discovering South Reno favorites close to home.
Valued at $250. Don’t miss your chance to experience the best of South Creek!
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Enjoy the excitement of Reno Aces baseball with this fun fan bundle featuring game tickets and exclusive team merchandise perfect for showing your hometown pride at the ballpark or at home.
Perfect for baseball fans, families, or anyone who loves a summer night cheering on the Aces.
Valued at $150. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an unforgettable Reno Aces game day experience!
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Enjoy the perfect night out with this fun-filled movie bundle featuring tickets, classic theater snacks, and a sweet treat afterward. Everything you need for a memorable family outing is included.
Perfect for families, date nights, or anyone who loves the full movie theater experience with popcorn and candy in hand.
Valued at $150. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a classic movie night together!
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Capture life’s special moments with this professional 30-minute photography session from AB Photo Reno, perfect for updating family portraits, celebrating a graduate, documenting a maternity journey, or creating polished branding images.
A thoughtful and flexible experience designed to preserve memories you will treasure for years to come.
Donated by:
Valued at $385. Don’t miss your chance to capture a moment that matters!
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Enjoy a refined tasting experience with this expertly curated Connoisseur’s Box featuring barrel proof bourbon, premium cigars, and professional-style tasting accessories designed for a true enthusiast’s evening.
Perfect for collectors, bourbon lovers, golf fans, or anyone who appreciates a relaxed night of craftsmanship and flavor, this package brings together elevated details for an unforgettable experience.
Valued at $400. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate bourbon and cigar experience!
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• Lunch for two at Nothing To It! Culinary Center
A wonderful opportunity to enjoy fresh, thoughtfully prepared food in a unique culinary setting right here in Reno.
Enjoy a delicious and relaxing lunch experience for two at Nothing To It! Culinary Center—one of Reno’s favorite destinations for food lovers. Known for its Napa-Valley-style gourmet deli, scratch-made soups, fresh sandwiches, and welcoming atmosphere, Nothing To It! also offers hands-on cooking classes and chef-led culinary experiences that make every visit memorable.
Perfect for a casual date, lunch with a friend, or a midweek treat, this experience brings great food and a taste of Reno’s local culinary scene together in one thoughtful outing.
Donated by Nothing To It!
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Get ready for sunshine, splash days, and unforgettable family memories. This summer-ready bundle includes two beach bags filled with towels for pool days, lake trips, and weekend adventures, plus a $200 Wild Island gift card for Northern Nevada’s favorite waterpark experience.
Perfect for families looking to cool off, play all day, and make the most of summer together.
Valued at $450. Don’t miss your chance to make a splash with the ultimate family summer adventure!
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Give your vehicle the ultimate refresh with this full-service professional detailing package from Capital Ford. Their experienced service team uses advanced equipment and expert techniques to restore your vehicle’s interior and exterior to like-new condition, delivering the same high level of care trusted by drivers across Northern Nevada.
Perfect for busy families, commuters, or anyone who wants their vehicle looking its best again.
Valued at $500. Don’t miss your chance to drive away with a spotless, showroom-ready vehicle!
Donated by Capital Ford
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Enjoy summer in style with this thoughtfully curated beach-ready bundle designed for sunshine days and Tahoe evenings. Whether you're relaxing by the water, heading out for a lakeside dinner at Gar Woods, or treating yourself to a fresh new haircut and a sweet Cold Stone stop along the way, this package has everything you need for the perfect warm-weather outing.
Perfect for lake days, weekend getaways, or a well-deserved summer refresh.
Valued at $450. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate adults-only summer escape package!
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Enhance your natural beauty with this generous opportunity from LA Beauty PMU, specializing in professional permanent makeup services designed to simplify your routine and boost confidence. Services may include options such as brows, lips, or other custom enhancements tailored to your goals and style.
This is a rare chance to experience high-quality, professional permanent makeup artistry at half the cost—perfect for anyone considering a beauty refresh with lasting results.
Valued at approximately $575–$800. Don’t miss your chance to invest in a confidence-boosting beauty experience at half the price!
Donated by LA Beauty
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This one-of-a-kind Origami Money Tree is both a creative centerpiece and a meaningful gift. Each bill has been carefully folded into detailed shapes, transforming real currency into a beautiful work of art that represents growth, generosity, and abundance.
Perfect as a conversation piece, graduation gift, celebration surprise, or simply a unique way to give something everyone loves—cash with creativity.
Contains real currency and valued at $250. Don’t miss your chance to take home this truly unique and memorable piece!
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Enjoy a classic night out featuring a delicious dinner at Land Ocean, a trip to the movies, and a sweet treat to finish the evening at Handles Homemade Ice Cream. This thoughtful bundle makes it easy to plan a fun and memorable night together.
Perfect for date nights, celebrations, or simply enjoying time out in Reno.
Valued at $125. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a complete Reno night out!
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Create the perfect pizza night at home or enjoy dining out with two local favorites. This package includes pizza-making essentials for a fun hands-on experience, plus gift cards to Skipolini’s and Grimaldi’s Pizza, both known for their delicious pies, fresh ingredients, and family-friendly atmosphere.
Perfect for a cozy night in, a casual date night, or sharing a great meal with friends and family.
Valued at $150. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the ultimate pizza lover’s experience!
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