LS Students Summer Camp Silent Auction

Package Includes:

$100 gift card to Skipolini’s

Bottle of Gabbiano Chianti

Two hand-painted wine glasses

Italian zippered wallet

Assorted Italian specialty foods, including pasta, pesto, cookies, olives, spices, red sauce, and pizza crusts

Enjoy a delicious Italian-inspired evening with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring a Skipolini’s dining experience, classic Chianti wine, and authentic pantry favorites to bring the flavors of Italy home.





Perfect for a cozy date night, dinner with friends, or anyone who loves Italian cuisine, this bundle combines restaurant dining with a taste of Italy in your own kitchen.





Valued at $300. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a memorable Italian night out and at home!