Living the DREAM Event

Hosted by
About this event
Includes eight tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Includes six tickets to the event, recognition on Silent Auction signage and bid sheets, and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Includes four tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Name/logo on beverage napkins and prominent display of your name/logo at the bar and beverage station.
Please email your logo to [email protected].
Includes four tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Prominent display of your name/logo on the DJ table.
Please email your logo to [email protected].
Includes four tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Includes two tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Reception style event includes drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
If you are a DREAM Scholarship Award winner, please select this ticket and use the discount code included in your award letter.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!