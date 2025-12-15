DREAM Partnership

Hosted by

DREAM Partnership

About this event

Living the DREAM Event

100 Brentwater Rd

Camp Hill, PA 17011, USA

Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes eight tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].

Gold - Fueling the Silent Auction, empowering futures.
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes six tickets to the event, recognition on Silent Auction signage and bid sheets, and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].

Beverage - Cheers to Inclusion - every sip supports DREAMs.
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Name/logo on beverage napkins and prominent display of your name/logo at the bar and beverage station.
Please email your logo to [email protected].

Entertainment - Bringing music, amplifying the mission.
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Prominent display of your name/logo on the DJ table.
Please email your logo to [email protected].

Silver - Shining bright in support of opportunity.
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].

Bronze - Building dreams, one at a time.
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two tickets to the event and prominent display of your name/logo at the event and listing on DREAM's Website. Please email your logo to [email protected].

General admission
$75

Reception style event includes drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

DREAM Scholar
$75

If you are a DREAM Scholarship Award winner, please select this ticket and use the discount code included in your award letter.

Add a donation for DREAM Partnership

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!