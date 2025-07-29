Livingston County Choirs Fall 2025 Registration

Chorale Yearly Membership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Membership dues for the Chorale for both fall and spring sessions and includes the cost for music for the chorale for both seasons.

NOTE: small group music is extra

Chorale Fall Membership
$130

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership dues for the Chorale for the fall session includes the cost for music.

NOTE: small group music is extra

Women's Chorus Yearly Membership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Membership dues for the Women's Chorus for both fall and spring sessions and includes the cost for music for the chorus for both seasons.

NOTE: small group music is extra

Women's Chorus Fall Membership
$130

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership dues for the Women's Chorus for the fall session includes the cost for music.

NOTE: small group music is extra

Youth Choir Yearly Membership
$190

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

The membership dues for the Youth Choir for both fall and spring sessions include the cost of music.

Youth Choir Fall Membership
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership dues for the Youth Choir for the fall session includes the cost for music.

Youth Choir Family Membership
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

The Family Membership is for families with 2 or more children in the Youth Choir for the Fall season.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing