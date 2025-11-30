Livingston Knights Baseball Club's Year End Banquet - Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
One ticket to win this Wilson A2000 JR44 Outfield Glove is made to the exact specifications of baseball superstar Julio Rodriguez. The glove's 12.75 inch length gives you the versatility you need to perform at your best in the outfield. It has a Single-Post Web design that gives you maximum control and mobility, allowing you to scoop up and catch even the fastest balls before they reach the ground. The Wilson A2000 JR44 Outfield Glove offers you superior comfort and performance, with maximum protection integrated for your safety
One ticket to win The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) A2000 baseball glove is a limited-edition glove created by Wilson in collaboration with the MDA to support the organization's mission. For the 2024 model, the glove is an 11.5-inch A2000 1786 infield model with a shamrock design on the white Super Snake Skin back, a shallow pocket, and the MDA logo on the pinky.
One ticket to win this limited edition glove that was sold when Savannah Bananas were in Philadelphia during their tour. It does have logos that were made for the game, like the Liberty Bell, Philly Cheesesteaks on the glove itself.
One ticket to win this Blue Louisville Slugger Locker Bag (36"x12"x9") made of 600 denier polyester with back pack carry system, rigid locker shelves, storage compartments to hold helmets and all your gear.
One ticket to win a set of white Bruce Bolt premium wrist bands and a pair of youth medium white chrome Bruce Bolt Chrome Batting Gloves. (receipt included if you want to exchange)
One ticket to win a lesson, half hour tunnel, hat and shirt from Extra Innings (estimated value of $125).
One ticket to win a white Rawlings Sliding Mitt: Protective mitt straps onto the baserunner's hand, keeping players from injuring their hand/wrist/fingers when sliding into bases. Thumb hole allows you to keep thumb out, or tuck it in. Fits most players over the age of 10.
One ticket to win a Livingston Little League Spring Season registration. Es. value of $275.
One ticket to win a $100 gift card to Play It Again Sports.
One ticket to win a free Livingston Knights Winter Training program.
If you have already paid for your winter training program, you will be reimbursed your fee for the 2025-2026 session.
One ticket to win a Custom Gameball Display. Amazing keepsake for your athlete's recognition.
One ticket to win a large box of baseball cards. Both current and vintage cards included.
Donated by Skybox Collectibles.
One ticket to win 2023 DeMarini The Goods -10 USA Baseball Bat 2-Piece Hybrid 2 5/8” Barrel. (31/21 oz)
This two-piece hybrid bat features an X14 Alloy Barrel precision engineered with the most consistent walls possible, leading the pack in alloy performance while maintaining durability and swing speed. The Goods is a 2-piece hybrid bat with a Type-V Connection and Paraflex Plus Composite Handle that, together, deliver improved bat speed and premium feel on contact. A Tracer End Cap, molded with lightweight composite materials, is designed to enhance bat speed while maintaining power barrel performance.
One ticket to win The Easton® Typhoon™ -12 is a one-piece aluminum small barrel design constructed of lightweight and durable ALX100™ Performance Alloy. The -12 design provides a lighter swing weight, providing more speed behind the ball at contact.
One ticket to win The Easton Speed crafted with Easton’s ALX50 Alloy, a lightweight and durable alloy that is ready to take on the season ahead. The Speed features a Flex Grip, a perforated 2.2mm grip that provides comfort in the hands with each swing taken. This USA Baseball bat utilizes a Concaved End Cap allowing for ultimate swing speed.
