Pink Ladies of Waterloo

Offered by

Pink Ladies of Waterloo

About this shop

Liz Schmitz Supporter Tee Shop

*SMALL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *SMALL* item
*SMALL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *SMALL*
$15
Available until Mar 4

Front pocket design of Pink Ladies of Waterloo and on the back is the Warrior Support Squad Image, all shirts are Gildan 640 Softstyle T-shirts, and they are 100% cotton and preshrunk. For the best longevity of your T-shirt wash inside out, no fabric softener, no bleach, and air dry.

*MEDIUM* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *MEDIUM* item
*MEDIUM* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *MEDIUM*
$15
Available until Mar 4

Front pocket design of Pink Ladies of Waterloo and on the back is the Warrior Support Squad Image, all shirts are Gildan 640 Softstyle T-shirts, and they are 100% cotton and preshrunk. For the best longevity of your T-shirt wash inside out, no fabric softener, no bleach, and air dry.

*XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *XL* item
*XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *XL*
$15
Available until Mar 4

Front pocket design of Pink Ladies of Waterloo and on the back is the Warrior Support Squad Image, all shirts are Gildan 640 Softstyle T-shirts, and they are 100% cotton and preshrunk. For the best longevity of your T-shirt wash inside out, no fabric softener, no bleach, and air dry.

*2XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *2XL* item
*2XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *2XL*
$15
Available until Mar 4

Front pocket design of Pink Ladies of Waterloo and on the back is the Warrior Support Squad Image, all shirts are Gildan 640 Softstyle T-shirts, and they are 100% cotton and preshrunk. For the best longevity of your T-shirt wash inside out, no fabric softener, no bleach, and air dry.

*3XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *3XL* item
*3XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *3XL*
$15
Available until Mar 4

Front pocket design of Pink Ladies of Waterloo and on the back is the Warrior Support Squad Image, all shirts are Gildan 640 Softstyle T-shirts, and they are 100% cotton and preshrunk. For the best longevity of your T-shirt wash inside out, no fabric softener, no bleach, and air dry.

*4XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *4XL* item
*4XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *4XL*
$20
Available until Mar 4

Front pocket design of Pink Ladies of Waterloo and on the back is the Warrior Support Squad Image, all shirts are Gildan 640 Softstyle T-shirts, and they are 100% cotton and preshrunk. For the best longevity of your T-shirt wash inside out, no fabric softener, no bleach, and air dry.

*5XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *5XL* item
*5XL* - Warrior T-Shirt Size Adult - *5XL*
$20
Available until Mar 4

Front pocket design of Pink Ladies of Waterloo and on the back is the Warrior Support Squad Image, all shirts are Gildan 640 Softstyle T-shirts, and they are 100% cotton and preshrunk. For the best longevity of your T-shirt wash inside out, no fabric softener, no bleach, and air dry.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!