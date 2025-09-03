Sales closed

LJPS PATHS's Open House Raffle 2025

Kinder- Self Care Basket- $1,700 Value
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Self Care Basket Including:


Buff City Soap Basket - $200


Face and Beauty Products -$200


2x Massage Envy Gift Cards - $200


Costal Chiropractic Massage - $100


Navarre Beach Aesthetics Gift Bag and Certificate - $120


The Island Gift Bag & 5 Day Passes - $150


Amika Hair Care Basket - $250


Water Bottle 2-pack $30


Pura Smart Home Diffuser Set:- $80


Candle & Diffuser - $60


PF Changs Gift Card - $100


Anamchara Gift Certificate - $120


Relaxation Activities - $40


Deb's Coffee Gift Card - $20


$1,700 Value!

1st- Home Improvement Basket- $1,014 Value
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Home Improvement Basket Including:


RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6 Tool Combo Kit - $299


RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless String Trimmer/Edger & Blower Combo Kit - $145


$165 CASH & $25 Visa Card


$125 Home Depot Gift Card


RYOBI Tool Box - $40


RYOBI 40pc. Drill & Impact Drive Set - $40


RYOBI 4pc Oscillating Blade Set - $30


RYOBI 3 Pack .065" Single Line & Spool - $20


Personalization Market Toolbag - $39


Sawzall Blade Set $44


Measuring Tape $10


Safety Gear - $28


$1,014 Value!

2nd- Stay & Play Basket- $2,469 Value
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Stay & Play Basket Including:


Docs Oyster House - $200


Festival of Fears Haunted House - $100


Holly Howard Photography- 30 minute session - $650


Fort Sk8 (4 tickets) $88


All Things Fancy-2 kids classes - $80


Aesthetic Artistry Med Spa - $100


Goofy Golf - 6 tickets - $34


Gulfarium (2 tickets) - $70


Suds n Cinema (15 tickets) $150


Science Center (6 tickets) $90


Pickle Ball Paddles - $65


Cooler - $30


Beach weekend coffee $25

Cowhead $25

Woodfoot $25

jake and henrys $50

peach cobbler factory $40

buffalo wild wings $50

beach weekend pickle ball court rental $40

boardroom $25

Tijuana flats $100

The Shack $50

Funds Rays coupon book $20

Task Force Pizza $50

7Brew $25

Pounders $50

Dream Coast $25

parlor donuts $25

Burrito Del Sol $50

Think Poke $50

Pink Coyote $2

Downtown food trucks $30


Bottle of rose $22


$2,469 Value!

3rd- I Love FWB Basket- $900 Value
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for I Love FWB Basket Including:


2 Night Stay and Holiday Inn FWB


Gift Cards to-

Cowhead

Beach Weekend Coffee

Woodfoot

Pink Coyote

The Peach Cobbler Factory

Main Brew

Fort Sk8

Buffalos Reef

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hello Sugar

Goofy Golf

Aja


2 Owala Water Bottles


Towel & Sunglasses


Custom FWB Ornament 


$900 Value!

4th- Local's Favorites Basket- $1,140 Value
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Local's Favorites Basket Including:


Amika Hair Care Products - $250


Lew’s HM30 Speed Spin Rod/Reel - $130


Yeti Rambler 1/2 Gallon Jug  - $100


A Day Away Spa Gift Card - $140


Battle Axes Gift Card - $100


Beach Weekend Coffee Gift Card - $50


Burrito del Sol Gift Card - $100


Peppers Gift Card - $100


Coastal Chiropractic Massage (30 min) - $50


Fort Sk8 Gift Card + arcade cards - $70


Main Brew Gift Card


Mary’s Kitchen Gift Card


Neighborhood Cafe Gift Card


Pink Coyote Gift Card


Salty Scents Gift Card


Small Batches Gift Card


Fishing Braid


$1,140 Value!

5th- Money Tree- $600
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Money Tree Basket Including:


$500 Cash

$100 in Gift Cards


$600 Value!

6th- Around the World Basket- $555
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Around the World Basket Including:


Restaurant Gift Cards:

$ 150 Clemenza's Italian

$ 100 Pepper's Mexican

$ 50 Schnitzel House German

$ 25 Panda Express

$ 25 Mary's Kitchen


Food items from around the world, including:

Olive Oil & Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Olives, Capers, Gnocchi, Jams, Biscotti & Cookies, Coffee, Chocolates


Wooden cooking utensils from Italy


Cava, Sparkling Spanish



$555 Value!

7th- Staycation Basket- $1,396 Value
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Staycation Basket Including:


2x Massage Envy 1hr - $200


Teeth Whitening & Electric toothbrush - $310


The Island gift bag & 5 day passes - $250


Fort Walton Beach Golf Club 4 golfers, 18 holes and 1 cart – $180


Stanley Cooler - $80


2x Owala Bottles - $60


Chick- fil-a cards - $35


Peppers Mexican grill and cantina gift cards - $45


Pounders gift card - $50


Neighborhood café gift card- $50


AMC theater gift card - $60


Crossnet four square volleyball - $99


$1,396 Value!


8th- Backyard Fun Basket- $745 Value
$20

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Backyard Fun Basket Including:


2x Hammock Chairs - $125


2x Rumpl Official Puffy Blanket - $200


Pop-up Home Theater Kit - $140


Waterslide - $90


Bag Toss, Ring Toss & Lawn Bowling - $100


21 piece Stainless Steel Grill Set - $25


Collapsible Wagon - $25


Grilling Spices - $25


Nike Playground Football - $25


$745 Value!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!