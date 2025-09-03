LJPS PATHS's Open House Raffle 2025

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Self Care Basket Including:
Buff City Soap Basket - $200
Face and Beauty Products -$200
2x Massage Envy Gift Cards - $200
Costal Chiropractic Massage - $100
Navarre Beach Aesthetics Gift Bag and Certificate - $120
The Island Gift Bag & 5 Day Passes - $150
Amika Hair Care Basket - $250
Water Bottle 2-pack $30
Pura Smart Home Diffuser Set:- $80
Candle & Diffuser - $60
PF Changs Gift Card - $100
Anamchara Gift Certificate - $120
Relaxation Activities - $40
Deb's Coffee Gift Card - $20
$1,700 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Home Improvement Basket Including:
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6 Tool Combo Kit - $299
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless String Trimmer/Edger & Blower Combo Kit - $145
$165 CASH & $25 Visa Card
$125 Home Depot Gift Card
RYOBI Tool Box - $40
RYOBI 40pc. Drill & Impact Drive Set - $40
RYOBI 4pc Oscillating Blade Set - $30
RYOBI 3 Pack .065" Single Line & Spool - $20
Personalization Market Toolbag - $39
Sawzall Blade Set $44
Measuring Tape $10
Safety Gear - $28
$1,014 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Stay & Play Basket Including:
Docs Oyster House - $200
Festival of Fears Haunted House - $100
Holly Howard Photography- 30 minute session - $650
Fort Sk8 (4 tickets) $88
All Things Fancy-2 kids classes - $80
Aesthetic Artistry Med Spa - $100
Goofy Golf - 6 tickets - $34
Gulfarium (2 tickets) - $70
Suds n Cinema (15 tickets) $150
Science Center (6 tickets) $90
Pickle Ball Paddles - $65
Cooler - $30
Beach weekend coffee $25
Cowhead $25
Woodfoot $25
jake and henrys $50
peach cobbler factory $40
buffalo wild wings $50
beach weekend pickle ball court rental $40
boardroom $25
Tijuana flats $100
The Shack $50
Funds Rays coupon book $20
Task Force Pizza $50
7Brew $25
Pounders $50
Dream Coast $25
parlor donuts $25
Burrito Del Sol $50
Think Poke $50
Pink Coyote $2
Downtown food trucks $30
Bottle of rose $22
$2,469 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for I Love FWB Basket Including:
2 Night Stay and Holiday Inn FWB
Gift Cards to-
Cowhead
Beach Weekend Coffee
Woodfoot
Pink Coyote
The Peach Cobbler Factory
Main Brew
Fort Sk8
Buffalos Reef
Buffalo Wild Wings
Hello Sugar
Goofy Golf
Aja
2 Owala Water Bottles
Towel & Sunglasses
Custom FWB Ornament
$900 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Local's Favorites Basket Including:
Amika Hair Care Products - $250
Lew’s HM30 Speed Spin Rod/Reel - $130
Yeti Rambler 1/2 Gallon Jug - $100
A Day Away Spa Gift Card - $140
Battle Axes Gift Card - $100
Beach Weekend Coffee Gift Card - $50
Burrito del Sol Gift Card - $100
Peppers Gift Card - $100
Coastal Chiropractic Massage (30 min) - $50
Fort Sk8 Gift Card + arcade cards - $70
Main Brew Gift Card
Mary’s Kitchen Gift Card
Neighborhood Cafe Gift Card
Pink Coyote Gift Card
Salty Scents Gift Card
Small Batches Gift Card
Fishing Braid
$1,140 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Money Tree Basket Including:
$500 Cash
$100 in Gift Cards
$600 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Around the World Basket Including:
Restaurant Gift Cards:
$ 150 Clemenza's Italian
$ 100 Pepper's Mexican
$ 50 Schnitzel House German
$ 25 Panda Express
$ 25 Mary's Kitchen
Food items from around the world, including:
Olive Oil & Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Olives, Capers, Gnocchi, Jams, Biscotti & Cookies, Coffee, Chocolates
Wooden cooking utensils from Italy
Cava, Sparkling Spanish
$555 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Staycation Basket Including:
2x Massage Envy 1hr - $200
Teeth Whitening & Electric toothbrush - $310
The Island gift bag & 5 day passes - $250
Fort Walton Beach Golf Club 4 golfers, 18 holes and 1 cart – $180
Stanley Cooler - $80
2x Owala Bottles - $60
Chick- fil-a cards - $35
Peppers Mexican grill and cantina gift cards - $45
Pounders gift card - $50
Neighborhood café gift card- $50
AMC theater gift card - $60
Crossnet four square volleyball - $99
$1,396 Value!
Ten (10) Raffle Tickets for Backyard Fun Basket Including:
2x Hammock Chairs - $125
2x Rumpl Official Puffy Blanket - $200
Pop-up Home Theater Kit - $140
Waterslide - $90
Bag Toss, Ring Toss & Lawn Bowling - $100
21 piece Stainless Steel Grill Set - $25
Collapsible Wagon - $25
Grilling Spices - $25
Nike Playground Football - $25
$745 Value!
