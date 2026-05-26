LLB Memorial Tournament

About this event
This ticket includes tournament entry, commemorative T-shirt, and lunch/refreshments. NOTE: THIS IS JUST FOR ONE PLAYER. THE DOUBLES PARTNER MUST SIGN UP AS WELL AROUND THE SAME TIME (make our tracking easier :)). You will fill in your doubles partner during checkout. Please note that you will receive a tax receipt with your donation/ticket to this event.
If registration is capped, teams are not charged until accepted off list. You will sign up as a team.
You will be notified if a space opens up.
Grants club entry for 1 person in addition to food and refreshments. LLB merch for purchase. Please note that you will receive a tax receipt with your donation/ticket to this event. All spectators must have a ticket for club entry.
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