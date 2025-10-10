LLBMOTC December Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Up for Auction is one haircut at Dave's Hair Loft Valued at $50.00
Dave's Hair Loft is a full-service hair salon serving Long Beach, CA for over 28 years. Inside this quaint hair salon, you can enjoy a fresh new haircut by Master Colorist and Stylist David Barber.
A big thanks to Dave's Hair Loft for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a day pass for 4 individuals to the Santa Ana Zoo Valued at $52.00
The Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park in Santa Ana, California, is a 20-acre zoo focusing on the animals and plants of Central and South America. The Santa Ana Zoo hosts more than 270,000 people annually. The zoo opened in 1952 and is owned and operated by the City of Santa Ana. Enjoy a Day at this hidden oasis in the heart of Orange County, this small zoo is perfect for families with small children. It is home to a variety of monkeys and small animals, a live butterfly habitat May to September, and (on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays) a train, carrousel, and Ferris wheel. Besides all of the wonderful animals you will see at the zoo, you can also find a café, a play park with climbing structure, and gift shop located on site.
The Day Pass Details:
Valid for up to 4 Individuals
No age restrictions
Partial Use is not refundable
Zoo Hours: Daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Expiration Date is September 30, 2026.
A big thanks to The Santa Ana Zoo for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for Auction are 2 Passes. Valued at $40.00
Kidz Town is a huge indoor playground for all kids from crawling little ones to those under 54 inches tall. Included on site and with your day pass is access to Jungle gym, race track, wall climb, toddler section, ball pit, ball shooting and more.
Additional information:
A snack area is on site and has beverages and food items available for purchase, or you can bring your own)
Socks are required for children and adults, no shoes allowed while in the indoor area. Cubbies are provided to store your shoes and other items.
All children who play on the equipment must be under 54" tall.
Hours:
Monday thru Sunday
9:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
5925 E Carson St Lakewood, CA 90713
A big thanks to Kidz Town Lakewood for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction are Two Admission Tickets to the Aquarium Of The Pacific. Valued at $89.90
Make it a day to remember and discover all of the incredible exhibits offered at the Aquarium Of The Pacific, including sea otters, sharks, sea jellies, frogs, and more in their Tropical, Northern, and Southern California Galleries.
Details:
2 Admission tickets
Parking fees not included
Open from 9am to 6pm
Valid for 12/1/2025 -5/31/2026
Dining and shopping are available on site.
https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/
A big thanks to The Aquarium Of The Pacific for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for Auction is a certificate good for either an Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class for 2 or General Admission to Sender City for 2. Valued at $80.00
Discover 29,000 square feet of premier indoor rock climbing, yoga & fitness, and fun at Sender One Lakewood, our third full-service facility. Whether you're a seasoned climber or new to the sport, you'll find something to challenge and inspire you here.
https://www.senderoneclimbing.com/lakewood/
A big thanks to Sender One Climbing Lakewood for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a gift certificate to be used for services of your choice. Valued at $100.00
At G-Medical Message Spa, their goal is to Educate, Heal and Inspire you to be proactive in your wellness. Their specialty is to assist people that are in pain, injured or have stress. What makes them stand apart is that they care about your results.
A big thanks to G-Medical Massage Spa for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is 4 Complimentary Passes to John's Incredible Pizza. Complimentary Passes - includes admission with endless buffet and endless drinks. Valued at $73.96
Come experience the incredible all-you-can-eat food and fun at John’s Incredible Pizza Company Buena Park! The massive 58,000 square foot indoor family fun entertainment center features an all-you-can-eat endless menu plus Fun World with over 100 of the latest games, rides, and attractions. Admission includes an all-you-can-eat endless menu with a wide variety of freshly made pizzas, fried chicken, pasta with homemade sauces, salads, soups, desserts, and more. Fun World features video and redemption games plus exciting rides and arcade bowling. Rides include Boogie Bump Bumper Cars, the fast whirling Twister thrill ride, and kids swinging ship ride Air IncrediBear. Get the family fun started with a trip to John's today.
Additional Details:
Expires 5/29/2026
Games and rides available for purchase
Location:
8601 On the Mall, Buena Park, CA 90620
Hours of Operation:
Saturday and Sunday 10 AM–9:30 PM
Monday- Friday
11 AM–9:30 PM
A big thanks to John's Incredible Pizza Buena Park for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up Auction is a gift Basket from Dave and Buster's valued at $250.00
Included in the basket are (4) $45 value game cards added (250 chips per card) plus several items from the Winner’s Circle:
Two pairs of Sunglasses
Portable wireless speaker set
Basketball webcam blocker
Crazy socks
Light up Yo-yo
Flying ring
Whoopie cushion
Two Beverage cups with fun straws
and more.
Additional Details:
"Welcome to Dave & Buster's in Long Beach CA, your premier spot for food, fun, and entertainment located at 7515 Carson Blvd. Discover our outstanding restaurant and sports bar, where you can enjoy delicious chef-crafted meals while watching sports on our high-definition TVs. Dive into our world-class arcade, featuring cutting-edge games, simulators, and exciting virtual reality experiences. Plan your next event with us, whether it’s a birthday bash or a corporate event, and benefit from our customizable event spaces, state-of-the-art technology, and catering services. Join us today and see why Dave & Buster's is the top choice for dining, gaming, sports viewing, and entertainment all in one place."
Location Hours
Sun: 09:30 AM - Midnight
Mon - Thu: 11:00 AM - Midnight
Fri: 11:00 AM - 01:00 AM
Sat: 10:00 AM - 01:00 AM
https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/about/locations/long-beach
A big thanks to Liza at Dave and Buster's Long Beach for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for Auction is 1 gift card to be used at Sky Zone Cerritos. Valued at $100.00
"Step into a world of high-flying fun at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Cerritos. Our state-of-the-art facility offers a variety of gravity-defying activities, including freestyle bouncing, dodgeball, and fitness classes. Perfect for family outings, birthday parties, or a day of exhilarating exercise, Sky Zone is your destination for unforgettable aerial adventures"
https://www.skyzone.com/cerritos/
Address: 10755 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703
Hours:
Sunday 11 AM–9 PM
Monday 11 AM–8 PM
Tuesday 11 AM–8 PM
Wednesday 11 AM–8 PM
Thursday 11 AM–8 PM
Friday 11 AM–11 PM
Saturday 11 AM–11 PM
A big thanks to Sky Zone Cerritos for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is 1 gift card to Watersafe Swim School. Valued at $165.00
Watersafe Swim School has a solid reputation in the local community for providing the highest quality lessons available. Their teachers are carefully chosen and extensively trained and certified through the nationally recognized Smart Fish Academy.
Watersafe Swim School offers a variety of programs to fit the needs of all swimmers including infant and toddler lessons, learn-to-swim programs, stroke development, and parent-tot workshops. Take this opportunity to choose the class that is right for you!
A big thanks to Watersafe Swim School for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up For Auction is a 30-minute Mini Session Photo Shoot with professional photographer Amanda Doskocil. Valued at $400.00
Her name is Amanda and she is a wedding, engagement, and family photographer. Local to Long Beach CA. Her work is warm, highly-contrasted, colorful, and saturated with emotion. In her 30 years on this planet she's learned the most exhilarating experiences stem from fun and unique experiences shared with the people who accept and value our most-honest self. Photos bring her back to some of the most pivotal and exciting times in her life, and for that reason she loves documenting the same for others. Let her tell your family story to the world!
Details:
1 Family Mini Session includes 30 minutes of continuous shooting at the location of your choice (up to 15 miles from 90630) 25+ edited images will be delivered via online gallery valid Thru Dec 31, 2026
A big thanks to Amanda Doskocil and DOSKOFOTO for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a brand new in box pair of Manchester United Maui Jim Polarized sunglasses form the Manchester United Collection. Valued at $269.00
The co-branded Club Collection was designed with fans in mind with incredibly light weight and comfortable frames worthy of such a legendary team.
This would make the perfect gift for any Manchester United Fan!
A big thanks to David Nyhoff and The Nyhoff Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a brand new sealed in box DeWalt MaxFit 35 Piece Impact Bit Set + Right Angle Attachment with screwdriving bit set. Valued at $30.00
This tool kit is the perfect addition to any tool box.
A big thanks to David Nyhoff and The Nyhoff Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a certificate good for one round of golf, Monday-Sunday anytime, for 2 players at Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course. (cart not included) Valued at $52.00
Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California, owned and operated by local husband and wife team, Holly and John Kennedy, both PGA Professionals. Located between San Diego and Los Angeles, the course is only minutes away from miles of smooth white beaches and the West Coast's longest wooden pier, located in Oceanside Harbor. Originally built in 1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA Professionals. Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as "North County's Most Challenging Executive Course", and with an average round taking less than three hours, you can count on a fun, fast, and affordable golf experience.
A big thanks to Emerald Isle Golf Course for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a Victorinox Cadet Alox Green DLT Exclusive Swiss Army Knife. Valued at $50.00
Swiss Army Cadet Alox Green DLT Features:
Large Blade
Can Opener with Small Screwdriver
Bottle Opener with Large Screwdriver and Wire Stripper
Nail File with Nail Cleaner
Key Ring
Gift Box
A big thanks to David Nyhoff and The Nyhoff Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is this amazing Lego Gift Basket overflowing with all things Lego. Perfect for a family night in or rainy day this gift basket is sure to delight. Valued at $200.00
"Lego," derived from "leg godt," means "play well", and that is exactly what you will do with this incredible Lego gift Basket. Building with LEGOs offers numerous benefits for families, including improved cognitive skills like problem-solving and spatial reasoning, enhanced fine motor skills, and greater family bonding through teamwork and communication. It provides a creative and shared activity that fosters a sense of accomplishment, patience, and social skills like cooperation.
This Lego Gift Basket includes:
2) Lego Fornite 40728
2) Lego Best Buy Exclusive 6581808
1) Lego Dreamz 30660
1) Lego Friends 40694
2) Lego Toys R Us Exclusive 660866
1) Lego City 40529
6) Lego Color Activity Books
1) Hard wood decorative basket
This auction item is not affiliated with Lego, the Lego Group, or its subsidiaries.
A big thanks to The Nyhoff Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is this stupendous dōTERRA Gift Basket filled with several essential oil items. Valued at $220.00
Essential oils are the essence of a plant, a gift from the earth, distilled and prepared for you to bring the power of nature into your home. They have supreme health benefits when diffused or applied topically.
Included in this dōTERRA Essential Oil Gift Basket:
1) 250mL bottle of Peppermint Essential oil.
1) 250mL bottle of Tea Tree Essential Oil
1) 250 mL bottle of On Guard Essential Oil.
1) 115mL bottle of Fractionated Coconut Oil
1) Polka Dot Essential oil holding case
1) Marbled Brevi Essential Oil Diffuser.
1) Package containing 6 spritzers
1) Key chain travel bag with 1/4 dram vials.
Additional Information:
For more information on essential oil benefits, usage, and safe practices, please visit
https://www.doterra.com/US/en/education
A big thanks to Pam Kennedy and The Kennedy Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is a 2-pack of Köök Brand Ceramic Soup Mugs with Lids , 25 oz, Set of 2, Navy/Chartreuse. Valued at $35.00.
Meet the one soup cup to rule them all. It’s a 25-oz capacity travel mug that’s perfect for a hearty serving of soup, oatmeal or noodles. You can also use it as a cereal cup or as a serving vessel for pastas, casseroles, and more. You won’t be looking for any other ceramic bowl with lid with this product at your disposal!
This unique ceramic travel mug with lid can be used for both cold and hot items. It also has a large handle for easy lifting and seamless use. Its quality stoneware material ensures that your soup mug will last long and not absorb odors or colors. Our soup mug also comes with a firm plastic vented microwave lid that provides a level of spill protection and improves heat retention to keep your soup, coffee, or noodles warm.
Cleaning up is easy with our travel mug with handle, too! It’s safe for use not only in the microwave, but also in the dishwasher. You can even place the soup mug in the freezer and it will be just fine! Perfect with the microwave lid for storing any leftovers.
Don’t just go with any ceramic travel mug with lid that you can find. Go with this one.
A big thanks to Pam Kennedy and The Kennedy Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is this beautiful cream colored women’s adjustable hat with “In My Twin Mom Era” caption Valued at $20.00
What a great addition to any twin mama. Be coolest twin mom at the park, out running errands, or use it as a tool for the dreaded question “are they twins?” Just point to the hat and walk on!
A big thanks to LLBMOTC for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction are two day passes to The Children’s Museum La Habra. Valued at $24.00
Ready to have some fun? An interactive, enrichment center that stimulates the imagination, The Children's Museum at La Habra annually provides 95,000 children, their parents and teachers with 10,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits about the arts, sciences, other cultures and everyday life. Through the power of play, children are able to increase their sensory/motor interaction, art, science math, English literacy, creativity and analytical skills. The Museum also provides outreach activities to disadvantaged children that include free school tours and classroom visits, community festivals, family workshops and educational programs - all designed to enable children to learn through exploration, interaction and play!
The Museum features seven hands-on galleries, many of which remain unique to the field today. In addition to these exhibits, an outdoor dinosaur garden and historic 1942 caboose, the Museum features an exhibit which changes two times a year. The Children's Museum welcomes local, national, and international visitors. Children can ride a kid-size carousel, take a walk in a T-Rex's footprints, pump gas, drive a bus, dress up and perform, and dig for fossils all in one afternoon!
Additional Details:
There is no expiration date on these passes.
All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Hours of operation:
Tuesday - Thursday 10 am-4 pm
Fridays (9am Member Early entrance) 10 am-4 pm
Saturdays 10 am - 5 pm
Sundays 1 pm -5 pm
Closed Major Holidays & Mondays
A big thanks to The Children’s Museum La Habra for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for Auction is a Baking lovers gift Basket filled to the brim, get ready to Bake! Valued at $40.
Do you enjoy baking or know someone that does? Then this gift basket is just right for you.
It contains:
1 container of white pearled sprinkles
1 non stick matte
1 cooling rack
1 bag of Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie mix
1 bag of Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie mix
1 bag of Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Cookie mix
1 box of Betty Crocker Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie mix
1 bag of Pillsbury Gingerbread Cookie mix
1 bag of Pillsbury Funfetti Elf on the Shelf Cookie mix
1 pack of white cookie boxes
1 Baking pan
1 Betty Crocker Scrapper/Mixer/Spreader
1 Set of Nativity Scene Cookie Cutters
1 Decorative Snowflake Basket
A big thanks to Pam Kennedy and The Kennedy Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is this little artists dream gift basket. Full of everything needed for a nice cozy paint session. Valued at $33.00
Get ready to have some fun with this artistic gift basket. Included in the gift basket are
2 canvases
2 flat canvases
2 artwork storage holders
2 artists paint palettes with paint brush
2 additional water color palettes
8 additional childrens’ paintbrushes
1 Artists Loft Paint-by-number kit.
1 decorative red Merry Christmas basket
A big thanks to Pam Kennedy and The Kennedy Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for auction is this amazing Home Spa Gift Basket. Valued at $80.00
Treat yourself or someone else to this luxurious Home Spa Gift Basket.
Included in this kit:
1 Women’s size 7/8 fur lined slippers
3 set of Handmade Brand Hand Cream
1 cooling/heating eye mask
1 3-pack make-up remover hand towels
2 Medium Mikasa Brand Flameless Candles
2 Large Mikasa Brand Flameless Candles
1 Bath and Body Works 10 fl. oz. Confetti Dream Shower Gel
1 Madarin Hibiscus scented soy candle
A big thanks to Candace Najarian and The Najarian Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Starting bid
Up for Auction is this elegant 3-Piece Blue Sapphire necklace pendant and earring set.
valued at $50.00
This beautiful EFFY jewelry set features a stunning sapphire blue 18" necklace pendant and matching stud earrings, perfect for any occasion. The natural sapphire main stone measures 7mm in width and is set in silver tone metal. The set includes both the earrings and necklace, making it a complete and versatile addition to any jewelry collection.
The striking blue color of the main stone is complemented by the elegant design, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate beauty and fashion. The set is perfect for both formal and casual wear and can be worn together or separately. This EFFY jewelry set is a great gift for a loved one or a wonderful treat for yourself.
A big thanks to Pam Kennedy and The Kennedy Family for supporting our 2025 Christmas Silent Auction!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!