Lake Lauderdale Improvement Assn Inc

Offered by

Lake Lauderdale Improvement Assn Inc

About the memberships

LLIA Membership

LLIA Membership (1 Person)
$35

Renews yearly on: January 1

Memberships recommended for adults (18+) who enjoy the use of the lake.

Automatic Annual Renewals lock price for 3 years

LLIA Membership (2 People)
$70

Renews yearly on: January 1

Memberships recommended for adults (18+) who enjoy the use of the lake.

Automatic Annual Renewals lock price for 3 years

LLIA Membership (3 People)
$105

Renews yearly on: January 1

Memberships recommended for adults (18+) who enjoy the use of the lake.

Automatic Annual Renewals lock price for 3 years

LLIA Membership (4 People)
$140

Renews yearly on: January 1

Memberships recommended for adults (18+) who enjoy the use of the lake.

Automatic Annual Renewals lock price for 3 years

LLIA Membership (5 People)
$175

Renews yearly on: January 1

Memberships recommended for adults (18+) who enjoy the use of the lake.

Automatic Annual Renewals lock price for 3 years

LLIA Membership (6 People)
$210

Renews yearly on: January 1

Memberships recommended for adults (18+) who enjoy the use of the lake.

Automatic Annual Renewals lock price for 3 years

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