Liverpool Little League

Offered by

Liverpool Little League

About this shop

LLL 2026 Sponsorship

Grand Slam - Field Sponsor item
Grand Slam - Field Sponsor
$3,000

Prominent sign placement e.g. “Acme Field at Rt. 31" (1 Year)
Logo sign posted at your field entrance for all visitors to see “Your Co Field” on league communications including schedules
and Facebook/Instagram posts
Logo prominently placed on website and mentions on Facebook and Instagram
“Sponsor thank you” plaque for display at your business

Dugout Donor item
Dugout Donor
$1,200

2x4 banner logo on one (1) dugout (1 year)
Prominent displayed for all visitors to see right next to the spectating area.
Logo shown on website and thank you mentions on Facebook
and Instagram

Triple - Team Sponsor item
Triple - Team Sponsor
$1,000

3x6 Logo banners on 3 fields (1 year)
One full team sponsorship with your business name on player
jerseys
“Sponsor thank you” plaque for display at your business
Logo shown on website and thank you mentions on Facebook
and Instagram

Double - Team Sponsor item
Double - Team Sponsor
$400

3x6 Banner on 1 field (1 Year)
One full team sponsorship with your business name on player
jerseys
“Sponsor thank you” plaque for display at your business
Logo shown on website and thank you mentions on Facebook
and Instagram

Just Donate item
Just Donate
$50
Add a donation for Liverpool Little League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!