LLL Preschool 2026 Silent Auction

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Fuel your day in style! This Starbucks tumbler plus a bag of rich, aromatic coffee beans is a dream combo for caffeine lovers. Perfect for mornings, meetings, and everything in between. Valued at $45.00.
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Sweat. Sculpt. Repeat. This Btone 5-class pack is the perfect way to jump-start a fitness routine or elevate an existing one. A must-have for anyone who loves a powerful, results-driven workout. Valued at $130.00.
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Turn up the heat with this Orangetheory Fitness bundle! It includes a 5-class pack, plus branded gear: hat, shaker bottle, towel, and bag. This science-backed, heart-pumping workout combines cardio, strength, and expert coaching to help you burn calories and boost endurance. Valued at $125.00.
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Enjoy a delicious meal at CRACK’D with this $25 gift card. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or lunch, CRACK’D is known for comfort food classics and great coffee. A tasty treat for yourself or an easy gift for someone else.
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Enjoy fresh, flavorful eats at SoBol, with this $25 gift card. Known for its acai bowls, smoothies, and healthy, feel-good options. Made with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors, SoBol is a great choice for health-conscious diners or anyone craving something fresh and delicious! 🥣🍓.
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$30 gift card to Bandoleros. Established in 2021, with a location recently opened on South Main Street in Andover, Bandoleros describes themselves as a true taste of Mexico.
One of two available
Starting bid
$30 gift card to Bandoleros. Established in 2021, with a location recently opened on South Main Street in Andover, Bandoleros describes themselves as a true taste of Mexico.
One of two available
Starting bid
$50 Stop & Shop gift card. Donated by the newly remodeled North Reading store and redeemable at any location.
One of two available
Starting bid
$50 Stop & Shop gift card. Donated by the Andover store and redeemable at any location.
One of two available
Starting bid
Framed print by local artist, Dan Fionte. The image shown here is not in the frame for better color accuracy. Framed print available for viewing through Mrs. Pilla. For more information about the artist, check out his website: https://danfionte.com/home.html.
Waning - Stage Head, Gloucester, MA
Woodblock print on Torinoko washi
9"x12" image on 10.5"x13.5" paper
2024
The end of the year is nigh and the waning Cold Moon sets over the granite monoliths at Stage Head, Gloucester Massachusetts.
1st State
Edition Size : 20
Valued at $150
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Mikasa Flatware Set for 12: This 75 piece flatware set includes (12) each of: dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, teaspoon, and steak knife, Plus (1) each: tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, and cold meat fork. Crafted of 18/10 Stainless Steel. Dishwasher safe.
Valued at $370
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Shop globally curated luxury womenswear at SoleAmour with this $30 gift card. Footwear, handbags, clothing, and more. Redeemable on full price items only.
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True Light Denim Mini Chelsea Shoulder bag courtesy of SoulAmour. Features Italian leather trim, gold colored hardware, and a detachable, adjustable nylon crossbody strap. Width: 2.2 in, Height: 4.3 in, Length: 8.1 in. Valued at $150.
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Courtesy of Royal Jewelers, this Limited Edition Sterling Silver Make-a-Wish Twisted Cuff Bracelet is chic, elegant, and timeless. From the Gabriel Love Collection, this piece has been designed with togetherness and strength in mind. Valued at $200.
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Kaleidoscope enrichment program offers concrete learning in a creative environment through one week courses during the summer. This certificate is redeemable for one, one week regular half day course for Summer 2026 (subject to availability, for new registration only). Valued at $290.
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Give a child an exciting week of summer fun! This 1-week Sports & STEAM Camp at SPARK fitness and Tennis Club combines active play with hands-on learning. Campers will enjoy a variety of sports, team games, and engaging STEAM activities that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork. It’s the perfect balance of movement, exploration, and summer fun in a supportive and energetic environment. Valued at $600.00.
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Enjoy a full month of fitness, fun, and community with a 1-month general membership to SPARK Fitness and Tennis Club—including a waived joining fee! This membership provides access to a welcoming facility focused on health, wellness, and staying active. Must be redeemed by 8/31/26. Valued at $108.00.
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Does your kid love Coach Michelle days? This $100 gift certificate is good toward the sports and movement classes she offers through her business, Get Youth Moving, LLC.
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Purple Couch Bookstore in North Andover has specially curated and donated this collection of ten children's books with preschool and early elementary children in mind, including a few advanced reader copies! The titles are: Some Dogs, The Law of Birthdays, The Heavy Bag, Happy Hedgehog, Little Big Man, Our Differences Make Us Stronger, Buddy the Bucket Filler, Otherwise Known as Judy the Great, Together United, and Over in the Mangroves.
Valued at ~$140
Starting bid
Courtesy of Sweet Mimi's, this Oreo Pizza is a sweet treat that sparks imagination.
Valued at $25
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