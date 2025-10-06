LLMI 2025 Merchandise Pre-Order Payments

Select the total number of Short Sleeve T-shirts sizes Small to XL that you ordered on the google form.
Select the total number of Short Sleeve T-shirts sizes 2XL to 4XL that you ordered on the google form.
Select the total number of Long Sleeve shirt sizes Small to XL that you ordered on the google form.
Select the total number of Long Sleeve shirts sizes 2XL to 4XL that you ordered on the google form.
Select the total number of hooded sweatshirts sizes Small to XL that you ordered on the google form.
Select the total number of hooded sweatshirts sizes 2XL to 4XL that you ordered on the google form.
Select the total number of Patches that you ordered on the google form.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing