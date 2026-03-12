LLUSC 3K-5K WELLNESS WALK-RUN

Support the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate Walk & Run by becoming a $50 Event Sponsor. Your business name or logo will be featured on the back of the official event t-shirt, giving your business great visibility long after the event. These shirts will be worn again and again, allowing people throughout the community to see and recognize your business. Your sponsorship helps cover event essentials such as t-shirts and light refreshments, with the remaining proceeds going to support GirlsUp GVL a nonprofit that provides lunches and support for middle and high school girls during the school year and throughout the summer. Thank you for being the best part of Leadership Ladies and for helping us uplift our community. 💕