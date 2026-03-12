LLUSC 3K-5K WELLNESS WALK-RUN

About this event
By registering for this event, you'll receive
delicious refreshments, enhancing your health and wellness experience and making it truly memorable. Don’t miss out.
Become a VIP Sponsor for the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate Walk & Run and showcase your business while supporting a great cause. Sponsors will have their business featured on the back of the official event t-shirt and receive seven days of promotion on the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate social media platforms. Proceeds from this event (after t-shirts and light refreshments) will support Girls Up Greenville, a nonprofit that provides meals and support for middle and high school girls throughout the school year and summer. Support wellness, uplift young women, and promote your business — all in one powerful event. Thank you for your sponsorship! 💕
Support the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate Walk & Run by becoming a $50 Event Sponsor. Your business name or logo will be featured on the back of the official event t-shirt, giving your business great visibility long after the event. These shirts will be worn again and again, allowing people throughout the community to see and recognize your business. Your sponsorship helps cover event essentials such as t-shirts and light refreshments, with the remaining proceeds going to support GirlsUp GVL a nonprofit that provides lunches and support for middle and high school girls during the school year and throughout the summer. Thank you for being the best part of Leadership Ladies and for helping us uplift our community. 💕
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!