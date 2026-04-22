Your ticket includes admission to the fashion show and lunch. Please select your meal option on the next screen.
Your ticket includes admission to the fashion show and lunch. Please select your meal option on the next screen.
Full Page Program Advertisement
$85
Purchase a 5" x 8" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
Purchase a 5" x 8" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
Half Page Program Advertisement
$50
Purchase a 2.5" x 4" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
Purchase a 2.5" x 4" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
Add a donation for League of Mexican American Women
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!