League of Mexican American Women

Hosted by

League of Mexican American Women

About this event

LMAW Fashion Show

437 E 26th St

Tucson, AZ 85713, USA

General admission
$35
Your ticket includes admission to the fashion show and lunch. Please select your meal option on the next screen.
Full Page Program Advertisement
$85
Purchase a 5" x 8" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
Half Page Program Advertisement
$50
Purchase a 2.5" x 4" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
Add a donation for League of Mexican American Women

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