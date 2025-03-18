LMAW Spring Fashion Show

7060 S Tucson Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85756, USA

General admission
$65
Your ticket includes admission to the fashion show and lunch. Please select your meal option on the next screen.
Table
$650
If you're purchasing a table and don't yet know your guests' names, please list your name followed by "Guest" (e.g., Jane Smith Guest). A meal selection is still required for each seat at the table.
Full Page Program Advertisement
$85
Purchase a 5" x 8" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
Half Page Program Advertisement
$50
Purchase a 2.5" x 4" ad in our LMAW Fashion Show program booklet and showcase your business to our attendees. It's a perfect opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure! Please email [email protected] with artwork.
