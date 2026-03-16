LMHS After Prom 2026

Little Miami High School's After Prom,, will be held on Saturday May 2 from 11 PM - 3 AM at Main Event. Please be prompt, the doors will close at midnight. If student has not arrived by midnight, then a parent/guardian will be notified. This event is sponsored by LMHS PTO and is open to Juniors and Seniors and their dates. No open containers are allowed into LMHS. We are requiring all attendees from Little Miami HS to turn in the Early Release Form if student may leave before 3 am or not. This form can be found in the Main Office and must be turned into Main Office at LMHS by for all LMHS students.





Buy one ticket if only one student or buy two tickets if student is bringing a guest. If you have multiple students in your family, then please do separate purchases. Prom and After Prom are separate events with their own tickets and prices. You can come to After Prom without going to Prom.





Included at After Prom

Main Event will have game cards, bowling, ropes course, laser tag, pool tables, shuffle board tables, pizza and drinks, cookie and candy bar, and PTO raffle at 2:15 am.





Tickets will be sold online only. Tickets are on sale for $20 each until 4/19 at 11:59 pm. There will be no sales after deadline and absolutely no tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket sales are non-refundable and cannot be transferred to another student.





Guest Policy: Students may invite a guest that does not attend LMHS with an approved Dance Guest Form. One Guest is permitted per Little Miami Junior or Senior attending After Prom. A school administrator must approve all guests before a ticket can be purchased for them. Guest must be at least a Freshman in High School and UNDER 21 years of age to attend. A photo ID and ticket must be presented for entry at event. Guest forms are available in the LMHS main office. No guest form is needed if date is a LMHS student. No additional guest form is needed for After Prom if you have already submitted one for LMHS Prom.





It is the responsibility of LMHS students, their guests, and parents/guardians to read the After Prom information below and to follow all the rules and guidelines. Both the Guest Form and the LMHS Early Release Form can be found in the LMHS Main Office.





After Prom is a School-Approved Event and all school rules and regulations apply for ALL After Prom attendees. Students are responsible for their guest behavior as well as their own and are expected to behave appropriately at all times and in all places.





All Students and Guests are prohibited from attending After Prom under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs and substances. Entry will be denied and parents/guardians will be notified immediately to come and pick up student. No refund will be given.





Early Release Form and Dance Guest Form can be found in Main Office at LMHS.