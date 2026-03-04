LMS Sports Field Banner Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Banner Size: 67" x 34"
Display Period: May 2026 - June 2027
Visibility: High-traffic school with numerous community and sporting practices & events
Availability: Limited space - banners are placed on a first-come, first-served basis
*All banner designs are subject to approval by the PTO Board in partnership with Lakeridge Middle School administration. Advertising businesses must align with and be appropriate for school-aged children and their families who frequent this facility.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!