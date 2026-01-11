LNC Reunion 2026

Registration for the reunion will be $200.00. This fee is for 1 tee shirt, 1 souvenir book, 1 souvenir bag, all food, activities, the banquet and includes the $25.00 (501c3) alumni fee that all LNC members per the state of Louisiana must pay. Registration deadline is





April 31, 2026. A $25.00 late registration fee will be assessed if received past the deadline.

Admission to the dance for others not registered for the reunion will be $50.00 for the dance on Friday night and $50.00 for the dance on Saturday night. Tickets may be purchased from any Planning Committee member in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.