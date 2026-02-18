Loaves & Fishes Kids Kitchen

About this event
This covers one complete, shelf-stable meal or dessert. Each meal feeds 4-8 people and includes a protein, grain, and vegetable.
Each dessert is complete with all items necessary, and a baking dish.
All meals and desserts come with recipe cards so families can create these meals again, and prayers to encourage families during meal times.
Every dollar counts! Help us by supporting part, or half of a meal or dessert.
Each meal feeds 4-8 people and includes a protein, grain, and vegetable.
Each dessert is complete with all items necessary, and a baking dish.
All meals and desserts come with recipe cards so families can create these meals again, and prayers to encourage families during meal times.
$
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