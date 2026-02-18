Precious Playmates Daycare Ministry

Hosted by

Precious Playmates Daycare Ministry

About this event

Loaves & Fishes Kids Kitchen

Single Meal
$10

This covers one complete, shelf-stable meal or dessert. Each meal feeds 4-8 people and includes a protein, grain, and vegetable.

Each dessert is complete with all items necessary, and a baking dish.


All meals and desserts come with recipe cards so families can create these meals again, and prayers to encourage families during meal times.

Pay what you Can!
Pay what you can

Every dollar counts! Help us by supporting part, or half of a meal or dessert.


Each meal feeds 4-8 people and includes a protein, grain, and vegetable.

Each dessert is complete with all items necessary, and a baking dish.


All meals and desserts come with recipe cards so families can create these meals again, and prayers to encourage families during meal times.

Add a donation for Precious Playmates Daycare Ministry

$

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