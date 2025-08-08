Loaves And Fishes Ministry Birthday Celebration!

No expiration
As a supporter we will stay in touch with you and provide information about what is happening at Loaves and Fishes!
No expiration
As a supporter we will stay in touch with you and provide information about what is happening at Loaves and Fishes!
T-Shirts can be picked up at Loaves and Fishes office. You have your choice of sizes from Adult M,L and XL.
No expiration
We hope to see you another time. As a supporter we will stay in touch with you and provide information about what is happening at Loaves and Fishes!
T-Shirts can be picked up at Loaves and Fishes office. You have your choice of sizes from Adult M,L and XL.
No expiration
We hope to see you another time. As a supporter we will stay in touch with you and provide information about what is happening at Loaves and Fishes!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!