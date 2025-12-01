Offered by

Loaves & Fishes Outreach Ministries

Loaves and Wishes Holiday Gift Sets

Kitchen Essentials item
Kitchen Essentials
$12

Gift set contains our sturdy chip clip and a silicone potholder.

Chef's Selection item
Chef's Selection
$35

Gift set includes our sturdy chip clip, 2 silicone pot holders and an easy care apron.

Shopping in Style item
Shopping in Style
$40

Gift set includes our reusable herringbone canvas tote bag and a short sleeve logo tee shirt. Please indicate size(s) for the tee shirt when prompted.

Looking Good item
Looking Good
$55

Gift set includes one short sleeve and one long sleeve tee shirt. Please indicate size(s) for the tee shirts when prompted.

The Whole Enchilada item
The Whole Enchilada
$100

Gift set includes 2 sturdy chip clips, 2 silicone pot holders, an easy care apron, one short sleeve tee shirt, one long sleeve tee shirt and a reusable herringbone canvas tote bag.

