Loaves and Wishes Holiday Gift Sets

Offered by
About this shop
Gift set contains our sturdy chip clip and a silicone potholder.
Gift set includes our sturdy chip clip, 2 silicone pot holders and an easy care apron.
Gift set includes our reusable herringbone canvas tote bag and a short sleeve logo tee shirt. Please indicate size(s) for the tee shirt when prompted.
Gift set includes one short sleeve and one long sleeve tee shirt. Please indicate size(s) for the tee shirts when prompted.
Gift set includes 2 sturdy chip clips, 2 silicone pot holders, an easy care apron, one short sleeve tee shirt, one long sleeve tee shirt and a reusable herringbone canvas tote bag.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!