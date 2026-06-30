THE MAINE EVENT

About this event
Welcome beverage, soft drinks & water included. Seating first come, first serve.
Standard ticket + beer, wine, and liquor. Must be 21+. Seating first come, first serve.
LIMITED QUANTITY
Includes 1 reserved table (6 seats) in VIP area (near bar and stage) + one bottle of red or white wine.
LIMITED QUANTITY
Includes 1 reserved table (6 seats) in VIP area (near bar and stage) + unlimited drinks for the entire party with bottle service & a personal table host.
$
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