A lobster illustration and event details for "The Maine Event Lobster Boil Fundraiser" are presented against a light pink background.
SANE-SART

Hosted by

SANE-SART

About this event

THE MAINE EVENT

1189 Washington St

Benicia, CA 94510, USA

Standard Ticket
$150

Welcome beverage, soft drinks & water included. Seating first come, first serve.

Eat & Drink!
$250

Standard ticket + beer, wine, and liquor. Must be 21+. Seating first come, first serve.

VIP Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

LIMITED QUANTITY

Includes 1 reserved table (6 seats) in VIP area (near bar and stage) + one bottle of red or white wine.

VIP Table (Eat & Drink!)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

LIMITED QUANTITY

Includes 1 reserved table (6 seats) in VIP area (near bar and stage) + unlimited drinks for the entire party with bottle service & a personal table host.

Add a donation for SANE-SART

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