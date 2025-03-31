Lobsterfest 2025

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a welcome cocktail, followed by lobster, sides and dessert in Whistlestop Park. For kids there’s lobster mac & cheese, sides and a fun toy. Enjoy the concession stand selling beer, wine and soft drinks. Please note: outside alcohol is prohibited.

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a welcome cocktail, followed by lobster, sides and dessert in Whistlestop Park. For kids there’s lobster mac & cheese, sides and a fun toy. Enjoy the concession stand selling beer, wine and soft drinks. Please note: outside alcohol is prohibited.

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