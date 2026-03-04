Lobsterfest

Hosted by
About this event
Bring your friends and family and enjoy a welcome cocktail, followed by lobster, sides and dessert in Whistlestop Park. For kids there’s lobster mac & cheese, sides and a fun toy. Enjoy the concession stand selling beer, wine and soft drinks. Please note: outside alcohol is prohibited.
For those 12 years and younger. Lobster Mac & Cheese, Blueberry Pie & Ice Cream, Juice Box & a goodie-bag.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!