Local 3661’s December Drive for Change

Join Us: Safe Staffing, Safe Facilities Press Conference
Date: December 3, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: State Center (Between 201 and 301 W Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201)
Let’s stand together to demand the safe, healthy work environments we all deserve! During this powerful press conference, we’ll unite with our brothers and sisters to shine a spotlight on critical issues affecting us all—unsafe conditions, outdated facilities, inadequate health and safety standards, and the urgent need for better pay and employee retention.
This is our moment to take control of the narrative, amplify our voices, and advocate for real change. By showing up, we’re keeping the pressure on and sending a clear message: We demand investment in our state services and those who provide them, before it’s too late.
To participate, please plan to use your own leave or join during your lunch period. Together, we can make a difference.
Let’s show up. Let’s speak out. The time is now.
Stand United for Community Corrections
Join us in Annapolis on December 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM as we attend the follow-up hearing for Secretary Scruggs. This is our chance to stand together and shape the narrative for community corrections, ensuring that legislators hear directly from us about the changes we need most.
Let’s send a powerful message that DPP is united and determined to advocate for better working conditions, resources, and recognition for the essential work we do.
Location: Maryland State House, 11 Bladen Street, Annapolis, MD
Your presence matters. Together, we can make an impact. Be there and make your voice heard!
AFSCME Maryland Pre-Legislative Session Meeting
AFSCME Maryland Pre-Legislative Session Meeting
Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Where: Zoom
To get the Zoom link, click here to register: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcOGurT4pHtYE9WXEjC60V28lBN_xaFAy#/registration
Join us for this critical virtual meeting where we’ll outline AFSCME’s legislative priorities for the 2025 Maryland General Assembly session. Topics include:
Strengthening bargaining laws
Improving workplace health and safety
Advocating for a budget that supports public services and jobs
We’ll also strategize on how to pass our agenda and discuss what it takes to become more effective legislative activists.
Make your voice heard! It’s virtual, so you can participate from anywhere. Let’s work together to advocate for the changes we need.
Register today and join us!
Stay Safe, Stay Strong: Self-Defense Training
Join us for an empowering self-defense class designed specifically for the challenges of our work. This training will equip you with practical tools and techniques to protect yourself while on the job. No more waiting for someone else to prioritize your safety—take the initiative and gain the skills to stay secure and confident in any situation.
📍 Where: AFSCME Headquarters, 1410 Bush Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
📅 When: Saturday, December 7, 2024
⏰ Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Don’t miss this chance to take safety into your own hands!
December General Membership Meeting
General Membership Meetings are our opportunity to connect, provide important updates, and hear from you. We hold these meetings monthly via Zoom to keep everyone informed and engaged.
📅 Date: December 17, 2024
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM
📍 Where: Zoom
This month, we’re excited to feature a special presentation about the Agent Davis Martinez Act—a critical topic that impacts our work and our future. Don’t miss this chance to stay informed and get involved!
We look forward to seeing you there.
