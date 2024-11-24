Local 3661’s December Drive for Change

Join Us: Safe Staffing, Safe Facilities Press Conference Date: December 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Location: State Center (Between 201 and 301 W Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201) Let’s stand together to demand the safe, healthy work environments we all deserve! During this powerful press conference, we’ll unite with our brothers and sisters to shine a spotlight on critical issues affecting us all—unsafe conditions, outdated facilities, inadequate health and safety standards, and the urgent need for better pay and employee retention. This is our moment to take control of the narrative, amplify our voices, and advocate for real change. By showing up, we’re keeping the pressure on and sending a clear message: We demand investment in our state services and those who provide them, before it’s too late. To participate, please plan to use your own leave or join during your lunch period. Together, we can make a difference. Let’s show up. Let’s speak out. The time is now.

Join Us: Safe Staffing, Safe Facilities Press Conference Date: December 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Location: State Center (Between 201 and 301 W Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201) Let’s stand together to demand the safe, healthy work environments we all deserve! During this powerful press conference, we’ll unite with our brothers and sisters to shine a spotlight on critical issues affecting us all—unsafe conditions, outdated facilities, inadequate health and safety standards, and the urgent need for better pay and employee retention. This is our moment to take control of the narrative, amplify our voices, and advocate for real change. By showing up, we’re keeping the pressure on and sending a clear message: We demand investment in our state services and those who provide them, before it’s too late. To participate, please plan to use your own leave or join during your lunch period. Together, we can make a difference. Let’s show up. Let’s speak out. The time is now.

