LEHIGH VALLEY SECTION NATIONAL COUNCIL NEGRO WOMEN INC

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LEHIGH VALLEY SECTION NATIONAL COUNCIL NEGRO WOMEN INC

About the memberships

2026-2027 NCNW Lehigh Valley Memberships Dues

National & Local Dues
$125

No expiration

This payment covers your national dues of $75 to the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and your local dues of $50 to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.


Together, these dues ensure your membership is active and in good standing at both the national and local levels for the 2026–2027 program year.

Life Membership
$1,000

No expiration

If you are a Life Member of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), you must also select and pay Local Dues for the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section to remain an active financial member at the section level for the 2026–2027 program year.


Note: An Annual Per Capita Fee of $25 shall be paid yearly, beginning one (1) year after full payment, and charged annually moving forward.


Legacy Life Membership
$1,500

No expiration

If you are a Legacy Life Member of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), you must also select and pay Local Dues for the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section to remain an active financial member at the section level for the 2026–2027 program year.


*Note: An Annual Per Capita Fee of $25 shall be paid yearly, one (1) year after full payment and charged annually moving forward.

Youth Member ( Middle thru High School Only)
$60

No expiration

This payment covers your national dues to the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and your local dues to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 program year.

National Associate Supporter (MEN ONLY)
$75

No expiration

This option is for men only This payment covers both your national dues and your local dues to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 program year.

Local Dues
$50

No expiration

Select this option only if you have chosen Life Membership or Legacy Life Membership with the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW).


This payment covers local dues to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 fiscal year and supports our section’s programs, service initiatives, and community outreach in the Lehigh Valley.

Per Capita Fee (Life & Legacy Life Only)
$25

No expiration

*Note: An Annual Per Capita Fee of $25 shall be paid yearly, one (1) year after full payment and charged annually moving forward.

National Dues
$75

No expiration

Please select this option only if your membership specifically instructed you to do so. Otherwise, choose the first option at the top to pay your local and national dues.

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