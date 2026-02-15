2026-2027 NCNW Lehigh Valley Memberships Dues

About the memberships
No expiration
This payment covers your national dues of $75 to the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and your local dues of $50 to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.
Together, these dues ensure your membership is active and in good standing at both the national and local levels for the 2026–2027 program year.
No expiration
If you are a Life Member of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), you must also select and pay Local Dues for the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section to remain an active financial member at the section level for the 2026–2027 program year.
Note: An Annual Per Capita Fee of $25 shall be paid yearly, beginning one (1) year after full payment, and charged annually moving forward.
No expiration
If you are a Legacy Life Member of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), you must also select and pay Local Dues for the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section to remain an active financial member at the section level for the 2026–2027 program year.
*Note: An Annual Per Capita Fee of $25 shall be paid yearly, one (1) year after full payment and charged annually moving forward.
No expiration
This payment covers your national dues to the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and your local dues to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 program year.
No expiration
This option is for men only This payment covers both your national dues and your local dues to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 program year.
No expiration
Select this option only if you have chosen Life Membership or Legacy Life Membership with the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW).
This payment covers local dues to the NCNW Greater Lehigh Valley Section for the 2026–2027 fiscal year and supports our section’s programs, service initiatives, and community outreach in the Lehigh Valley.
No expiration
*Note: An Annual Per Capita Fee of $25 shall be paid yearly, one (1) year after full payment and charged annually moving forward.
No expiration
Please select this option only if your membership specifically instructed you to do so. Otherwise, choose the first option at the top to pay your local and national dues.
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