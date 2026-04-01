Local Experiences

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About this event
Starting bid
FMV: $3,000
This package includes:
Oyster Roast for 50 Guests.
Host site must be within 30 mile radius of Greensboro.
Beverages included (Beer and softdrinks).
Staff provided to manage this event.
Starting bid
FMV: $950
One Night Getaway Package includes:
-One night accomodations in a Traditional King or Double Queen room.
-One Round of Golf for Two (2) Guests.
-Dinner in Finial Restaurant for Two (2) Guests,.
-Advance Reservations Required.
-Based on Availability.
(Alcohol and Gratuities not included)
Starting bid
FMV: $ 200
Overnight Getaway Package includes:
-One night stay in Standard Room.
Redeemable Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights only.
-Incidental are excluded
-Advance reservations required
-Based on availability - some blackout periods may apply
-Certificate expiration date: 12/30/2027
Details to come!
Starting bid
FMV: $1,200
Tanger Center - June 2, 2026 7:30PM
2 Tickets - Orchestra Center
R-J Seats-11 & S12
VIP Parking Pass
Starting bid
FMV: $375
Tanger Center - April 26, 2026 6:30PM
2 Tickets - Grand Tier Right R-B S-18 & S19
VIP Parking Pass
Starting bid
FMV: $150
Basket includes:
-Gate City Red IPA BBQ Sauce
-Bowman's Wing Spice Rub
-Mustand IPA BBQ Sauce
-Billy's Spice Rub
-Butcher's Beef Blend Spice Rub
-Book - "Side Hustle" - Billy's Story
-T-Shirt (Large)
-Cap
-Poker Chip
Starting bid
FMV: $50
$50 Gift Card
Starting bid
FMV: $50
$50 Gift Card
Starting bid
FMV: $200
$200 Gift Card
Starting bid
FMV: $200
$200 Gift Card
Starting bid
FMV: $300
Two (2) hours of your favorite Beatles tunes and Bach keyboard music-suites and partitas - performed on your piano or keyboard, in your home.
Michael Gallant, a Juilliard-trained pianist and member of Downtown Rotary Club will entertain your guests or a special event.
Starting bid
FMV: 150
Gift Certificate for Catering 15 guests
Package includes the following:
-Medium Nugget Tray with 2 Sauce Bottles
-15 bags of chips
-15 cookies
-2 gallons of tea
-Ice, cups, serving utensils
$150 Value!!
Only redeemable at the Chic-fil-A at The Village at North Elm
Starting bid
FMV: $100
Treat Basket includes:
· Painted Glass Serving Plat – 8” x 10”
· My Better Batch Cookie Mix
· World’s Finest Chocolates – milk chocolate covered almonds (16oz)
· Mother Murphy Vanilla Pure Extract
· Duncan Hines Creamy Cheese Frosting (16oz)
· Biscoff Cookies (8.8oz)
· Package of cocktail napkins
· Bonne Mamam Four Fruits Preserves (36oz)
· Mother Murphy Oven Mit
· Pack of Lance Captain Wafers
· Pack of Lance Toast Cheese crackers
· Pack of Dot’s home style pretzels
· Pack of Goldfish
· Assorted individual candies
Mother Murphy's is a high-quality, Greensboro-based company (est. 1946) specializing in pure, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla extracts. Mother Murphy's is a recognized supplier for the food industry, including retail, wholesale, and commercial bakeries.
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