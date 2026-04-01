Local Experiences

Downtown Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc
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Downtown Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc

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Downtown Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc

About this event

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LE101 Oyster Roast for 50 Guests item
LE101 Oyster Roast for 50 Guests item
LE101 Oyster Roast for 50 Guests item
LE101 Oyster Roast for 50 Guests
$1,000

Starting bid

FMV: $3,000

This package includes:


Oyster Roast for 50 Guests.


Host site must be within 30 mile radius of Greensboro.

Beverages included (Beer and softdrinks).

Staff provided to manage this event.        


LE102 -Grandover Resort-One Night Getaway Package item
LE102 -Grandover Resort-One Night Getaway Package item
LE102 -Grandover Resort-One Night Getaway Package item
LE102 -Grandover Resort-One Night Getaway Package
$450

Starting bid

FMV: $950

One Night Getaway Package includes:

-One night accomodations in a Traditional King or Double Queen room.

-One Round of Golf for Two (2) Guests.

-Dinner in Finial Restaurant for Two (2) Guests,.

-Advance Reservations Required.

-Based on Availability.


(Alcohol and Gratuities not included)

LE103 -OHenry Hotel - Overnight Getaway item
LE103 -OHenry Hotel - Overnight Getaway
$75

Starting bid

FMV: $ 200


Overnight Getaway Package includes:

-One night stay in Standard Room.


Redeemable Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights only.

-Incidental are excluded

-Advance reservations required

-Based on availability - some blackout periods may apply

-Certificate expiration date: 12/30/2027




Details to come!

LE104 -Tanger Center-The Notebook - 2 Tickets item
LE104 -Tanger Center-The Notebook - 2 Tickets item
LE104 -Tanger Center-The Notebook - 2 Tickets
$350

Starting bid

FMV: $1,200


Tanger Center - June 2, 2026 7:30PM

2 Tickets - Orchestra Center

R-J Seats-11 & S12

VIP Parking Pass

LE105 -Tanger Center-Kimberly Akimbo -2 Tickets item
LE105 -Tanger Center-Kimberly Akimbo -2 Tickets item
LE105 -Tanger Center-Kimberly Akimbo -2 Tickets
$175

Starting bid

FMV: $375


Tanger Center - April 26, 2026 6:30PM

2 Tickets - Grand Tier Right R-B S-18 & S19

VIP Parking Pass


LE106 -Billy's Slapp'n Sauce item
LE106 -Billy's Slapp'n Sauce item
LE106 -Billy's Slapp'n Sauce item
LE106 -Billy's Slapp'n Sauce
$50

Starting bid

FMV: $150


Basket includes:

-Gate City Red IPA BBQ Sauce

-Bowman's Wing Spice Rub

-Mustand IPA BBQ Sauce

-Billy's Spice Rub

-Butcher's Beef Blend Spice Rub

-Book - "Side Hustle" - Billy's Story

-T-Shirt (Large)

-Cap

-Poker Chip


LE107 -Char Bar Gift Card - $50 item
LE107 -Char Bar Gift Card - $50
$25

Starting bid

FMV: $50


$50 Gift Card

LE108 -Char Bar Gift Card - $50 item
LE108 -Char Bar Gift Card - $50
$25

Starting bid

FMV: $50


$50 Gift Card

LE109 -A Cleaner World Dry Cleaning Gift Card item
LE109 -A Cleaner World Dry Cleaning Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

FMV: $200


$200 Gift Card

LE110 -Shores Cleaners Gift Card (Copy) item
LE110 -Shores Cleaners Gift Card (Copy)
$100

Starting bid

FMV: $200


$200 Gift Card

LE111 -Beatles & Bach Pianist 2 Hours item
LE111 -Beatles & Bach Pianist 2 Hours
$125

Starting bid

FMV: $300


Two (2) hours of your favorite Beatles tunes and Bach keyboard music-suites and partitas - performed on your piano or keyboard, in your home.

 

Michael Gallant, a Juilliard-trained pianist and member of Downtown Rotary Club will entertain your guests or a special event.

LE112 -Chick-fil-A Catering for 15 item
LE112 -Chick-fil-A Catering for 15 item
LE112 -Chick-fil-A Catering for 15
$30

Starting bid

FMV: 150

Gift Certificate for Catering 15 guests


Package includes the following:

-Medium Nugget Tray with 2 Sauce Bottles

-15 bags of chips

-15 cookies

-2 gallons of tea

-Ice, cups, serving utensils

$150 Value!!

Only redeemable at the Chic-fil-A at The Village at North Elm

LE113 Mother Murphy's Treat Basket item
LE113 Mother Murphy's Treat Basket item
LE113 Mother Murphy's Treat Basket item
LE113 Mother Murphy's Treat Basket
$30

Starting bid

FMV: $100


Treat Basket includes:

·       Painted Glass Serving Plat – 8” x 10”

·       My Better Batch Cookie Mix

·       World’s Finest Chocolates – milk chocolate covered almonds (16oz)

·       Mother Murphy Vanilla Pure Extract

·       Duncan Hines Creamy Cheese Frosting (16oz)

·       Biscoff Cookies (8.8oz)

·       Package of cocktail napkins

·       Bonne Mamam Four Fruits Preserves (36oz)

·       Mother Murphy Oven Mit

·       Pack of Lance Captain Wafers

·       Pack of Lance Toast Cheese crackers

·       Pack of Dot’s home style pretzels

·       Pack of Goldfish

·       Assorted individual candies

  

Mother Murphy's is a high-quality, Greensboro-based company (est. 1946) specializing in pure, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla extracts. Mother Murphy's is a recognized supplier for the food industry, including retail, wholesale, and commercial bakeries.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!