Local Fire Department History Silent Auction

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Vintage Monopoly edition made for the Friendship Engine & Hose Co. # 1 Fire Department, now closed. Complete with Game board, Game pieces and money. Also BONUS: Thank you Letter from Chief, McKinley St. House Rules, newspaper clipping announcing the sale dated Monday July 26,2004, McKinley Street house rules and 2 company patches. Limited-run collectible honoring local fire service history. Mint condition and hard to find. Perfect for collectors or firefighters. or history buffs.
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