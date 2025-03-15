Local Food Heroes Membership

All members receive these Core Benefits:
- Monthly newsletter with program updates and success stories
- Discounts on LFH Programs, Courses, Events, & Merchandise
- First access to seasonal produce and products from our veteran farmers
- Access to LFH Members-Only Events
Full Membership
$50
Valid for one year
Full Members ($50/year) also receive:
- Priority registration for all workshops and events
- Members-only weekly call for farming and business questions
- Priority access to specialty programs (Business Development, Specialty Garlic Program, etc.)
- Special recognition in our annual report
Program Sponsor
$150
Valid for one year
Program Sponsors ($150/year) receive all benefits above, plus:
- Logo placement on our website and newsletters
- Recognition at all public events and workshops
- Invitation to exclusive networking events with fellow sponsors
- Annual spotlight feature in our newsletter
