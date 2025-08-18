West Side Grows Together

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West Side Grows Together

About this event

Local is Better Makers & Vintage Market

Wednesday 10/29 West Side Farmers Market
$20

Vendor Fee: $20 per market date. This contribution helps cover event logistics, permits, and promotion, while also supporting our mission to create a vibrant, community-centered market that highlights and uplifts local makers, artists, and small businesses.

Thursday 10/30 Northside Food & Culture Market
$20

Vendor Fee: $20 per market date. This contribution helps cover event logistics, permits, and promotion, while also supporting our mission to create a vibrant, community-centered market that highlights and uplifts local makers, artists, and small businesses.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!