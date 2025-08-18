Local is Better Makers & Vintage Market

Hosted by
About this event
Vendor Fee: $20 per market date. This contribution helps cover event logistics, permits, and promotion, while also supporting our mission to create a vibrant, community-centered market that highlights and uplifts local makers, artists, and small businesses.
Vendor Fee: $20 per market date. This contribution helps cover event logistics, permits, and promotion, while also supporting our mission to create a vibrant, community-centered market that highlights and uplifts local makers, artists, and small businesses.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!