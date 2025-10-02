Local OHIO Mini Camp 2026

This ticket is a one-day pass for youth ages 7-9 on Saturday, February 28 from 10am-4pm only. No overnight accommodations allowed for this age group. Registration includes Lunch & Afternoon Snack, a 1:6 child to adult chaperone ratio, and loads of fun CISV activities. Please pick up your Day Camper promptly by 4pm on Saturday, February 28. DUE TO PRINTING LEAD TIME, REGISTERING AFTER 2/14 WILL NOT RECEIVE A T-SHIRT.