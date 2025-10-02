Local OHIO Mini Camp 2026

About this event
This ticket is for youth ages 10+ and includes meals & snacks, overnight accommodations, a 1:6 child to adult chaperone ratio, and loads of fun CISV activities. DUE TO PRINTING LEAD TIME, REGISTERING AFTER 2/14 WILL NOT RECEIVE A T-SHIRT.
This ticket is a one-day pass for youth ages 7-9 on Saturday, February 28 from 10am-4pm only. No overnight accommodations allowed for this age group. Registration includes Lunch & Afternoon Snack, a 1:6 child to adult chaperone ratio, and loads of fun CISV activities. Please pick up your Day Camper promptly by 4pm on Saturday, February 28. DUE TO PRINTING LEAD TIME, REGISTERING AFTER 2/14 WILL NOT RECEIVE A T-SHIRT.
Thank you for being a chaperone! Your participation is essential to the success of our Local Mini Camp. Registration includes meals & snacks, overnight accommodations, and loads of fun activities. DUE TO PRINTING LEAD TIME, THOSE REGISTERING AFTER 2/14 WILL NOT RECEIVE A T-SHIRT. Please use Promo Code LMC2026CHAPERONE to waive the default $1 fee.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!