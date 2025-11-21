Supporting Local STA: A Silent Auction for STA Montessori

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The STA Montessori kindergarten students proudly present this mixed media piece, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh!
Valued at $200.
Starting bid
This unique quilt was hand crafted by one of our community members with love. Wrap yourself in the warmth of the seasons!
Valued at $500.
Starting bid
This gorgeous rendering of a pregnant woman is carved from sunstone, which helps promote self-empowerment, courage and optimism. Sourced and donated by Tarot through Portal and Phases.
Valued at $66.
Starting bid
This crescent moon is carved from moss agate, known as the crystal of gardeners and agriculture. It helps you attract abundance, new beginnings, and is very grounding. Sourced and donated by Tarot through Portal and Phases.
Valued at $48.
Starting bid
This powerful crystal is carved from golden healer quartz, known as "the master healer." Sourced and donated by Tarot through Portal and Phases.
Valued at $92.
Starting bid
Signed by artist and illustrator Ty Williams. Graciously printed, framed and donated by Imagine Fine Arts.
Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Signed by artist and illustrator Ty Williams. Graciously printed, framed and donated by Imagine Fine Arts.
Valued at $200.
Starting bid
This beautiful handcrafted necklace from Pinfeather Jewelry features freshwater rice pearls on a 14k gold-filled chain.
Valued at $65.
Starting bid
Commission a custom portrait from Erika Forrest-Martin of EFMArt.
Valued at $175.
Starting bid
Enjoy this curated bundle from Buddy's Little Shop!
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
A handcrafted MAKR Horizon Three V2 wallet in charcoal Horween leather. Slim, minimalist, and made in St. Augustine, with two interior pockets and one exterior slot for cards or folded cash. Excellent quality and perfect for everyday carry.
Valued at $150.
Starting bid
The 1940s writing desk features 4 drawers with pulls that are integrated into the drawer fronts. Chair has been newly recovered in a Justina Blakeney Babylon Jacquard vintage fabric. These vintage items remain fully functional, but the wood shows some signs of age through scuffs, dings, faded finishes or visible repairs. Includes delivery within 30 miles of St. Augustine.
Desk Dimensions: 46ʺW x 18.25ʺD x 30”H; Knee Clearance: 23.75”
Chair Dimensions: 17”W x 17”D x 30.5”H; Seat Height: 18”
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Handmade with love by Special Clay at Make Space Workshop & Classroom.
Valued at $20.
Starting bid
Handmade with love by Special Clay at Make Space Workshop & Classroom.
Valued at $20.
Starting bid
Nemandji pottery piece + two wine glasses, sourced and donated by Hey Jude Vintage.
Valued at $60.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!