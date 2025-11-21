Hosted by

St. Augustine Public Montessori School

About this event

Sales closed

Supporting Local STA: A Silent Auction for STA Montessori

Van Gogh Inspired Sunflowers item
Van Gogh Inspired Sunflowers item
Van Gogh Inspired Sunflowers
$65

Starting bid

The STA Montessori kindergarten students proudly present this mixed media piece, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh!


Valued at $200.

Celebration of the Seasons Handmade Quilt item
Celebration of the Seasons Handmade Quilt
$100

Starting bid

This unique quilt was hand crafted by one of our community members with love. Wrap yourself in the warmth of the seasons!


Valued at $500.

Woman carved from Sunstone item
Woman carved from Sunstone item
Woman carved from Sunstone
$30

Starting bid

This gorgeous rendering of a pregnant woman is carved from sunstone, which helps promote self-empowerment, courage and optimism. Sourced and donated by Tarot through Portal and Phases.


Valued at $66.

Moss Agate Moon with Stand item
Moss Agate Moon with Stand
$20

Starting bid

This crescent moon is carved from moss agate, known as the crystal of gardeners and agriculture. It helps you attract abundance, new beginnings, and is very grounding. Sourced and donated by Tarot through Portal and Phases.


Valued at $48.

Golden Healer Tower item
Golden Healer Tower
$50

Starting bid

This powerful crystal is carved from golden healer quartz, known as "the master healer." Sourced and donated by Tarot through Portal and Phases.


Valued at $92.

Ty Williams Print: All My Friends Live Underwater item
Ty Williams Print: All My Friends Live Underwater
$65

Starting bid

Signed by artist and illustrator Ty Williams. Graciously printed, framed and donated by Imagine Fine Arts.


Valued at $200.

Ty Williams Print item
Ty Williams Print
$65

Starting bid

Signed by artist and illustrator Ty Williams. Graciously printed, framed and donated by Imagine Fine Arts.


Valued at $200.

Pinfeather Jewelry: Freshwater Rice Pearl Necklace 14k item
Pinfeather Jewelry: Freshwater Rice Pearl Necklace 14k
$40

Starting bid

This beautiful handcrafted necklace from Pinfeather Jewelry features freshwater rice pearls on a 14k gold-filled chain.


Valued at $65.

Custom Portrait by EFMArt item
Custom Portrait by EFMArt item
Custom Portrait by EFMArt item
Custom Portrait by EFMArt
$40

Starting bid

Commission a custom portrait from Erika Forrest-Martin of EFMArt.


Valued at $175.

Buddy's Little Shop Plant Bundle item
Buddy's Little Shop Plant Bundle item
Buddy's Little Shop Plant Bundle item
Buddy's Little Shop Plant Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this curated bundle from Buddy's Little Shop!

  • Monstera Thai Constellation plant
  • Handmade Succulent Magnet
  • Handmade Succulent Earrings
  • Stickers!


Valued at $50.

Horizon Three V2 Wallet from Makr item
Horizon Three V2 Wallet from Makr item
Horizon Three V2 Wallet from Makr item
Horizon Three V2 Wallet from Makr
$40

Starting bid

A handcrafted MAKR Horizon Three V2 wallet in charcoal Horween leather. Slim, minimalist, and made in St. Augustine, with two interior pockets and one exterior slot for cards or folded cash. Excellent quality and perfect for everyday carry.


Valued at $150.

Mid-Century Modern 4 Drawer Writing Desk With Chair item
Mid-Century Modern 4 Drawer Writing Desk With Chair item
Mid-Century Modern 4 Drawer Writing Desk With Chair item
Mid-Century Modern 4 Drawer Writing Desk With Chair
$100

Starting bid

The 1940s writing desk features 4 drawers with pulls that are integrated into the drawer fronts. Chair has been newly recovered in a Justina Blakeney Babylon Jacquard vintage fabric. These vintage items remain fully functional, but the wood shows some signs of age through scuffs, dings, faded finishes or visible repairs. Includes delivery within 30 miles of St. Augustine.


Desk Dimensions: 46ʺW x 18.25ʺD x 30”H; Knee Clearance: 23.75”


Chair Dimensions: 17”W x 17”D x 30.5”H; Seat Height: 18”


Valued at $350

Shrimp Ornament item
Shrimp Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Handmade with love by Special Clay at Make Space Workshop & Classroom.


Valued at $20.

Florida Sugar Cookie Ornament item
Florida Sugar Cookie Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Handmade with love by Special Clay at Make Space Workshop & Classroom.


Valued at $20.

Hey Jude Vintage Items item
Hey Jude Vintage Items
$35

Starting bid

Nemandji pottery piece + two wine glasses, sourced and donated by Hey Jude Vintage.


Valued at $60.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!