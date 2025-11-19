Lock, Stock, & Barrel Benefit Dinner and Auction

16976 SW Brasada Ranch Rd

Powell Butte, OR 97753, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Your ticket will include a gourmet buffet dinner, drink ticket, and whiskey tasting.

Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table for 10, which includes drink tickets, buffet dinner, and whiskey tastings


Sponsor Perks:

-Sponsor signage at your reserved table


-ALL sponsor perks from $500 Tier.


Educator Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Not able to attend the event, but want to sponsor the educator's table? (two tables available)


Sponsor Perks:

-Sponsor signage at Educator Table


-ALL sponsor perks from $500 Tier.


*Please note that this is to sponsor the teachers and staff to attend, and you will not receive tickets to attend.


Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Perks:

-Individual shout-out of your sponsorship on social media pages


-Individual recognition at auction event for your business or family


-Sign for you to display, acknowledging your donation to the school


*Please note this sponsorship does not include tickets to attend.



