Lock, Stock, & Barrel Benefit Dinner and Auction

Your ticket will include a gourmet buffet dinner, drink ticket, and whiskey tasting.
Reserved table for 10, which includes drink tickets, buffet dinner, and whiskey tastings
Sponsor Perks:
-Sponsor signage at your reserved table
-ALL sponsor perks from $500 Tier.
Not able to attend the event, but want to sponsor the educator's table? (two tables available)
Sponsor Perks:
-Sponsor signage at Educator Table
-ALL sponsor perks from $500 Tier.
*Please note that this is to sponsor the teachers and staff to attend, and you will not receive tickets to attend.
Sponsor Perks:
-Individual shout-out of your sponsorship on social media pages
-Individual recognition at auction event for your business or family
-Sign for you to display, acknowledging your donation to the school
*Please note this sponsorship does not include tickets to attend.
