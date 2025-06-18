LOCUST GROVE'S 4TH ANNUAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY SPONSORSHIP

99 Frances Ward Dr

Locust Grove, GA 30248, USA

Platinum Backpack Sponsor:
$2,000
➢ Provide school supplies for 100 students (including paper, folders, pencils, notebooks, etc.) ➢Exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition with "Presented By [Your Company]" featured prominently on all event materials, banners, and promotional content ➢Premium branding at the event, including signage and banners at the entrance and stage. ➢Opportunity for a representative to deliver the keynote welcome address to highlight your company’s support ➢Featured mentions in press releases and newsletters ➢Inclusion in the post-event highlight reel shared with the community ➢Complimentary prime booth space at the event to engage with attendees and showcase your products or services ➢Opportunity to include branded promotional materials in participant goody bags
Gold Backpack Sponsor:
$1,500
➢ Provides school supplies for 80 students (including paper, folders, pencils, notebooks, etc.) ➢ Prominent corporate signage and logo placement on event banners and promotional materials ➢ Opportunity for a representative to speak during the event to emphasize your company’s role in supporting the community ➢ Weekly social media recognition leading up to the event and a featured mention in newsletters ➢ Complimentary booth space for showcasing products or services ➢ Opportunity to include branded items in participant goody bags
Silver Backpack Sponsor:
$1,000
➢ Provide school supplies for 40 students (including paper, folders, pencils, notebooks, etc.) ➢ Company name and logo displayed on the event banner for enhanced visibility ➢ Opportunity to include company materials in goody bags distributed to all participants ➢ Recognition in one social media post highlighting your contribution
Event Sponsor:
$250
➢ Helps provide fully stuffed backpacks for 10 students (including paper, folders, pencils, notebooks, etc.). ➢ Recognition as an event sponsor on stage and entertainment signage. ➢ Opportunity to distribute printed materials and promotional items to attendees.

