LOCUST GROVE'S 4TH ANNUAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY SPONSORSHIP

➢ Provide school supplies for 100 students (including paper, folders, pencils, notebooks, etc.)
➢Exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition with "Presented By [Your Company]" featured
prominently on all event materials, banners, and promotional content
➢Premium branding at the event, including signage and banners at the entrance and stage.
➢Opportunity for a representative to deliver the keynote welcome address to highlight your
company’s support
➢Featured mentions in press releases and newsletters
➢Inclusion in the post-event highlight reel shared with the community
➢Complimentary prime booth space at the event to engage with attendees and showcase your
products or services
➢Opportunity to include branded promotional materials in participant goody bags
Gold Backpack Sponsor:
$1,500
➢ Provides school supplies for 80 students (including paper, folders, pencils, notebooks, etc.)
➢ Prominent corporate signage and logo placement on event banners and promotional materials
➢ Opportunity for a representative to speak during the event to emphasize your company’s role in
supporting the community
➢ Weekly social media recognition leading up to the event and a featured mention in newsletters
➢ Complimentary booth space for showcasing products or services
➢ Opportunity to include branded items in participant goody bags
Silver Backpack Sponsor:
$1,000
➢ Provide school supplies for 40 students (including paper, folders, pencils, notebooks, etc.)
➢ Company name and logo displayed on the event banner for enhanced visibility
➢ Opportunity to include company materials in goody bags distributed to all participants
➢ Recognition in one social media post highlighting your contribution
Event Sponsor:
$250
➢ Helps provide fully stuffed backpacks for 10 students (including paper, folders, pencils,
notebooks, etc.).
➢ Recognition as an event sponsor on stage and entertainment signage.
➢ Opportunity to distribute printed materials and promotional items to attendees.
