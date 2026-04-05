Join the Lodestone Collective

Lodestone Volunteers and Board Members enjoy all the same perks as a Professional Membership. This commitment typically looks like 8+ hours a month of hosting the space as a “Librarian”, assisting with various admin or daily maintenance tasks, attending membership and board meetings, producing events and other fundraising efforts, or any combination of these and/or other such helpful things. If you choose this option, we will email you to learn more about how you would like to be involved. Thank you!