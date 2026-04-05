Green Ray Center, Inc.

Offered by

Green Ray Center, Inc.

About the memberships

Join the Lodestone Collective

Standard Membership
$22

Renews monthly

  • Library and lounge access from 9am-9pm
  • A complementary cookie every month
  • Free Wifi
  • Unlimited book check-outs for up to 3 months
  • 50% off Lodestone affiliated workshops and paid events
  • A 25% discounted rental rate for use of the space outside of public hours
  • An invite to the monthly membership party and meeting
Professional Membership
$55

Renews monthly

  • 24 hour access to the Library and lounge
  • A complementary cookie every week
  • Free Wifi
  • Unlimited book check-outs for up to 6 months
  • 100% off Lodestone affiliated workshops and paid events
  • A 50% discounted rental rate for use of the space outside of public hours
  • An invite to the monthly membership party and meeting
Volunteer or Board Membership
Free

No expiration

Lodestone Volunteers and Board Members enjoy all the same perks as a Professional Membership. This commitment typically looks like 8+ hours a month of hosting the space as a “Librarian”, assisting with various admin or daily maintenance tasks, attending membership and board meetings, producing events and other fundraising efforts, or any combination of these and/or other such helpful things. If you choose this option, we will email you to learn more about how you would like to be involved. Thank you!

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