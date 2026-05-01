Lodi Art Club Membership for 1 year gets you:





*Invitations to all monthly Art Club gatherings, including workshops, studio tours, special events and potlucks.





* Member discounts on workshop fees and special event tickets





*Art in the Park Vendor Booth at no cost, (only available to Members in good standing who attend at least 3 Art Club meetings or events each year.)





*As a participant in the Art Club you'll get to connect with fun local artists, suggest Art Club activities, find opportunities to learn about and try various art styles and materials, and grow as an artist.