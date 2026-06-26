Lodi Historical Society

Offered by

Lodi Historical Society

About this shop

Lodi Historical Society's Shop

Hat item
Hat
$15

Baseball cap with LHS logo and humorous text

0
Bicentennial logo ball cap item
Bicentennial logo ball cap
$15

Well made baseball cap with adjustable strap and metal clasp. Has bicentennial logo

0
Tote bag item
Tote bag item
Tote bag
$18

medium size tote bag with LHS logo on one side and bicentennial logo on the other. Well made of 10oz. Cotton canvas

0
11oz. Mug item
11oz. Mug item
11oz. Mug
$15

Nice medium size mug with LHS logo and humorous text on one side and bicentennial logo on the other side

0
logo magnet item
logo magnet
$2

a 3" square refrigerator magnet with the LHS logo

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bicentennial magnet item
bicentennial magnet
$2

A 3" round refrigerator magnet with the Lodi Bicentennial logo

0
Add a donation for Lodi Historical Society

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