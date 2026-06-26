Lodi Historical Society's Shop

About this shop
Baseball cap with LHS logo and humorous text
Well made baseball cap with adjustable strap and metal clasp. Has bicentennial logo
medium size tote bag with LHS logo on one side and bicentennial logo on the other. Well made of 10oz. Cotton canvas
Nice medium size mug with LHS logo and humorous text on one side and bicentennial logo on the other side
a 3" square refrigerator magnet with the LHS logo
A 3" round refrigerator magnet with the Lodi Bicentennial logo
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!