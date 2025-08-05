Lodi Police Foundation - Sponsorships

1973 W Turner Rd

Lodi, CA 95242, USA

ESTEEMED - $250
1 Sign* (12" × 18" Mile Marker or Direction Sign) with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the sign. Also, your name or business displayed on printed t-shirts for the participants of the Fun Run/Walk.

APPRECIATED - $500
2 Signs* (12" x 18" Mile Marker and/or Direction Sign) with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the sign(s). I Banner* (8' x 4') with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the banner. Banner will be promoting the event throughout the community and surrounding areas. Also, your name or business will be printed on t-shirts for the participants of the Fun Run/Walk.

ADMIRED - $1000
3 Signs* (12" × 18" Mile Marker and/or Direction Sign) with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the sign(s). 2 Mesh Banners* (8' x 4') with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the banners. Banners will be promoting the event throughout the community and surrounding areas. Also, your name or business will be printed on t-shirts for the participants of the Fun Run/Walk.

DISTINGUISHED - $2500
3 Signs* (12" x 18" Mile Marker and/or Direction Sign) with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the sign(s). 5 Mesh Banners* (8' × 4') with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the banners. Banners will be promoting the event throughout the community and surrounding areas. Also, your name or business will be printed on t-shirts for the participants of the Fun Run/Walk. Lastly, you be added as a Corporal Level Sponsor from the LPF's Sponsorship brochure.

RESPECT - $5000
4 Signs* (12" × 18" Mile Marker and/or Direction Sign) with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the sign(s). 7 Mesh Banners* (8' x 4') with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the banners. Banners will be promoting the event throughout the community and surrounding areas. Also, your name or business will be printed on t-shirts for the participants of the Fun Run/Walk. Lastly, you be added as a Sergeant Level Sponsor from the LPF's Sponsorship brochure.

HONORARY - $7500
4 Signs* (12" x 18" Mile Marker and/or Direction Sign) with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the sign(s). 10 Mesh Banners* (8' x 4') with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the banners. Banners will be promoting the event throughout the community and surrounding areas. Also, your name or business will be printed on t-shirts for the participants of the Fun Run/Walk. Lastly, you be added as a Sergeant Level Sponsor from the LPF's Sponsorship brochure.

COURAGE - $10,000
5 Signs* (12" x 18" Mile Marker and/or Direction Sign) with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the signs). 12 Mesh Banners* (8' x 4') with your name or business proudly printed as a sponsor on the banners. Banners will be promoting the event throughout the community and surrounding areas. Also, your name or business will be printed on t-shirts for the participants of the Fun Run/Walk. Lastly, you be added as a Lieutenant Level Sponsor from the LPF's Sponsorship brochure.

Start/Finish Line & Timer for the Fun Run/Walk ($750)
Medals & Lanyards for Runner/Walkers ($5.50 each)
Mesh Banners (8' × 4') to display in town
T-Shirts ($5 each)
