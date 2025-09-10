Logan County Fish & Game Association Inc's Memberships

I, as a member of The Logan County Fish & Game Assoc., Inc. agree to adhere to the safety requirements of The Logan County Fish & Game Assoc., Inc. By signing this form and accepting my membership identification card, I acknowledge that I have taken the required Orientation/Safety Class and will comply with the safety guidelines of the class. A single guest may utilize The Logan County Fish & Game Assoc., Inc. on a one time basis accompanied by an identified card holding member. If I, my household members, or a guest at any time ignore or break a safety rule, I accept the consequences of my, my household members' or my guest's actions. YOUTH household members (17 years old or younger) are to be residing in my home and are who I am legally responsible for. Youth under 18 unaccompanied by a responsible adult are not permitted on facilities or grounds. By signing this application and accepting my membership card, I agree the Directors and the Logan County Fish & Game Assoc., Inc. are not responsible for the actions of others while using the facilities or on the grounds. I agree to hold the Directors and the Logan County Fish & Game Assoc., Inc. harmless from any liability incurred. I, my spouse, household members or guest agree to utilize the facilities and grounds at our own risk. The Logan County Fish & Game Assoc., Inc. provide this Orientation/Safety Class free of charge to the public to increase firearm safety and respectful use of The Logan County Fish & Gam Assoc., Inc. facilities and grounds. I have the right to appeal consequences at the regularly scheduled board meeting of The Logan County Fish & Game Assoc., Inc. This Membership is valid from the date of your safety class to the same date a year later.