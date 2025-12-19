Logan County TNR Project's Christmas Basket Silent Auction

🎟️🐶 Home for the Howlidays Raffle Basket! 🐶🎟️

Because a home just isn’t complete without pawprints 💙🐾

This festive, pup-approved basket is packed with cozy comforts, playful fun, and tail-wagging treats — all sized for a large dog. From the reversible fleece jacket with raincoat, to the harness and leash, everything is ready to keep a big pup warm, comfortable, and stylish this season.

✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives through spay and neuter.

Win comfort for your dog — and give hope to countless others. 💛🐾