Logan County TNR Project's Christmas Basket Silent Auction

🎁🐱 Kitty Comfort Basket Raffle! 🐱🎁
Treat a lucky feline to the ultimate in comfort — plush lounging, cozy beds, and a condo made for cat naps galore.
Every ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives.
🎟️🐶 Home for the Howlidays Raffle Basket! 🐶🎟️
Because a home just isn’t complete without pawprints 💙🐾
This festive, pup-approved basket is packed with cozy comforts, playful fun, and tail-wagging treats — all sized for a large dog. From the reversible fleece jacket with raincoat, to the harness and leash, everything is ready to keep a big pup warm, comfortable, and stylish this season.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives through spay and neuter.
Win comfort for your dog — and give hope to countless others. 💛🐾
🎟️🐶 Spoiled Dog Raffle Basket! 🐶🎟️
Because good dogs deserve to be very spoiled 💚🐾
This fun and festive basket is packed with cozy comfort and playful cheer — all sized for a large dog. It includes a Thinsulate-lined jacket to keep big pups warm, along with a heavy-duty leash, toys, treats, and adorable holiday touches that make every tail wag.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives through spay and neuter.
Spoil your dog — and help protect countless cats. 💛🐾
🎟️☕ Pet Parent Unwind Raffle Basket ☕🎟️
Because those who care for animals deserve a little comfort too 💛
This thoughtfully curated basket is made for slowing down and savoring the moment. It includes a single-cup coffee percolation cup, Tom Hanks coffee, an amazing, comforting-scent candle, a relaxing puzzle for unwinding, and a luxuriously soft sweatshirt fleece blanket — everything a devoted pet parent needs to rest, recharge, and feel appreciated.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping protect and improve the lives of community cats right here at home.
Care for yourself — while caring for others. 🐾💛
🎟️☀️ Summer Fun Pup Raffle Basket ☀️🎟️
Because winter can’t last forever — and summer adventures are calling! 🌊🐶
This basket is packed and ready for warm-weather fun, all sized for a large dog. It includes a dog life jacket, a summer shirt with matching bandanna, cooling mat, and water-ready toys for safe splashing and play. Everything your big pup needs to soak up the sunshine in style!
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping protect community cats through spay and neuter while we all dream of warmer days.
Think warm thoughts. Get ready for summer. Help the kitties. 💛🐾
🎟️🤍 Pawprints on Our Hearts Memorial Raffle Basket 🤍🎟️
Our beloved companions may not walk beside us for our entire lives — but while they are with us, we are their whole world. And the love they give never truly leaves.
This thoughtfully chosen memorial basket helps honor and celebrate that bond. It includes a remembrance garden flag, a memorial stone, a keep-safe ash necklace, and solar paw print lights to place in the garden — gentle reminders of the pawprints forever left on our hearts.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping ensure fewer animals are lost too soon through compassionate spay and neuter.
Love remembered is love that lives on. 🐾🤍
🎟️🐱✨ Narwhal Noël Kitty Raffle Basket ✨🐱🎟️
Because even cats deserve a little magic under the tree 🐾💙
This adorable narwhal-themed basket is filled with cozy comfort and kitty-approved indulgence. From the “Spoiled” sweater (one size fits most kitties), to catnip spray to entice relaxation and blissful lounging, this basket is all about helping your feline live their very best life. It also includes a gravity food dispenser and water bowl — perfect for stress-free feeding during the busy holiday season.
🎄 A purr-fect surprise for that furry family member waiting patiently under the tree.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives through compassionate spay and neuter.
Spoil a kitty. Spread some magic. Help the kitties who need it most. 💛🐾
🎟️🌷🐱 Kitty Garden Dreams Raffle Set 🐱🌷🎟️
Because spring will come again — and our gardens should celebrate the kitties we love 💚
This charming kitty-themed garden set is perfect for dreaming of warmer days and prepping your outdoor space. It includes a garden flag holder, two adorable themed garden flags, and a solar-powered kitty statue holding a lantern — adding warmth, whimsy, and paw-some personality to any garden or walkway.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping protect community cats while we plan for brighter seasons ahead.
Think spring. Grow kindness. Let the kitties shine. 🐾🌞
🎟️🐾 Cozy Comforts for Small Dogs Raffle Basket 🐾🎟️
Big love for little paws 💕
This thoughtfully curated basket is made just for small dogs, with everything they need to feel warm, safe, and spoiled. It includes a trio of cozy sweaters, a mini KONG bear for a comforting support friend, aromatherapy to help small nerves stay calm, plus adorable holiday hats and tasty treats — perfect for cuddles, comfort, and confidence.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives through compassionate spay and neuter.
Wrap a little pup in comfort — and help change lives. 🐾💛
🎟️🍷 Holiday Hosting Essentials Raffle Basket 🍷🎟️
Everything you need to host with confidence — and a little sparkle ✨
This beautifully curated entertaining basket adds the perfect finishing touches to any gathering. It includes wine glass markers, bottle openers, corks and stoppers, a charcuterie board with cheese knife set, and rich chocolate balsamic vinegar for that gourmet flair. To complete the experience, it also comes with a $40 Kroger gift card to pick up the perfect pairings for your holiday table.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping protect community cats while bringing people together in celebration.
Host beautifully. Gather joyfully. Help the kitties. 🐾💛
🎟️🐾 City Kitty Comfort & Enrichment Raffle Basket 🐾🎟️
Because even city kitties deserve to hunt, lounge, and live their best life 🏙️🐈
This thoughtfully curated basket is perfect for instinct-driven felines living the big-city lifestyle. It includes an interactive food dish that encourages natural hunting behaviors at mealtime, an interactive tunnel with an extra-cozy bed attachment for play and rest, catnip spray to relax and unwind, and an adorable Squishmallow kitty for extra comfort and cuddles.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives through compassionate spay and neuter.
Enrich a kitty’s world — and help protect many more. 💛🐾
🎟️🐾 Kitty Kitchen Canister Trio Raffle Set 🐾🎟️
Because even cat food deserves to be stored in style 🐈⬛💛
This adorable trio of kitty-themed canisters comes complete with matching scoops, perfect for keeping everything fresh — from everyday meals to those extra-special treats. Each bin is designed to help preserve freshness, so every scoop is just as good as the first.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping community cats live healthier, safer lives through compassionate spay and neuter.
Organize with love. Serve with care. Help the kitties. 🐾💛
🎟️🐾 Puppy Pantry Canister Trio Raffle Set 🐾🎟️
Because our pups deserve fresh meals and special treats too 💛🐶
This adorable trio of puppy-themed canisters is perfect for storing everything from everyday meals to those extra-special treats. Designed to help keep food fresh and flavorful, these canisters make mealtime both practical and paw-sitively charming.
✨ Every raffle ticket supports the Logan County TNR Project, helping protect community cats through compassionate spay and neuter — because caring for one animal helps us care for them all.
Store with love. Serve with joy. 🐾💛
