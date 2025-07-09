Logan Rotary Club - Mingo Concession

Hot Dog
$3

Best Hot Dog on this side of homeplate!

Chili Cheese Dog
$4

Chili sauce and cheddar cheese on the dog. Uh, yes!

Sausage & Cheese Sandwich
$5

Pork sausage & American cheese on a Sunny Bun.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6

Pork sausage, Egg & American cheese on a Sunny Bun.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4

Egg & American cheese on a Sunny Bun.

1/4 Pound Hamburger
$4

No cheese please!

1/4 Pound Cheeseburger
$5

Real American Cheese

Chips
$1

All flavors

Candy
$2

Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Ring Pops, Milky Way, Kit Kat, Reese's Cup, Snickers, Nerd Ropes

Ring Pops, Gum, Nerd Ropes
$1

Each

Jumbo Pickle
$1

Each

Sunflower Seeds
$4

All flavors

Soda Pop & Water
$1

Per Can or Bottle. Frozen water bottles available on request.

Gatorade
$2

All Flavors

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing