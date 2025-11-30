Lola's Holiday Pawlooza Raffle

1 Mini Pet Portrait Photography session
(2-ticket Entry Required)
4 Tickets to Eastern State Penitentiary
2 Hours of Free Home Organizing
$250 Gift Card to Five Iron Golf
(2-ticket Entry Required)
5-Class Punch Card to Koa Strength Athletic Club (https://www.koastrengthac.com/)
1 Free Month of Unlimited Classes at Koa Strength Athletic Club (https://www.koastrengthac.com/)
2 Tickets to Longwood Gardens
Gift Card for "Some Knots" 55 min Massage
(Two winners will be selected)
Gift Card for 1 HydraFacial - Newtown or KOP Locations
(2-ticket Entry Required)
2 Tickets to the Philadelphia Art Museum
Di Bruno Brothers Italian Market Gift Crate (assortment of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, & spreads)
An assortment of products from Tinker & Trade including custom prints, tea, novel, bath salts, and more!
