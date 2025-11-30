Lola's Holiday Pawlooza Raffle

Annmarie Young Photography ($300 Value)
$10
This includes 2 tickets

1 Mini Pet Portrait Photography session

(2-ticket Entry Required)


Brewerytown Pilates ($125 Value)
$5
  • $50 Gift Card to Brewerytown Pilates
  • GAP Pilates Grip Socks (4-pack)
  • Pilates Gym Bag
Chewy Box ($50 Value)
$5
  • Chewy Box Hide & Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
  • Plush Pet Blanket
  • Lick Pad
  • True Acre Foods Sweet Potato Jerky Treats (1 bag)
  • Ceramic Dog Bowl (Sm)
  • Grooming Pet Glove
Eastern State Penitentiary ($85 Value)
$5

4 Tickets to Eastern State Penitentiary

Elizabeth Grace Design ($150 Value)
$5

2 Hours of Free Home Organizing

Espresso Yourself ($135 Value)
$5
  • Espresso Machine (1)
  • Espresso Cups & Saucers Gift Box (Set of 2)
  • Anthropologie Icon Glasses (2)
Five Iron Golf ($250 Value)
$10
This includes 2 tickets

$250 Gift Card to Five Iron Golf

(2-ticket Entry Required)


Human Robot ($225 Value)
$5
  • Various Human Robot branded merch (hat, shirt, beanie, lighter, koozie)
  • Human Robot Flag
  • Human Robot Beer Glass
  • Human Robot Stickers and Pin
  • Two (2) 4-packs of Human Robot Beer
  • Ten (10) drink tokens good at any location
Koa Strength ($99 Value)
$5

5-Class Punch Card to Koa Strength Athletic Club (https://www.koastrengthac.com/)

Koa Strength ($200 Value)
$5

1 Free Month of Unlimited Classes at Koa Strength Athletic Club (https://www.koastrengthac.com/)

La Colombe Coffee ($100 Value)
$5
  • 1 Case of Triple Shot Draft Lattes (12 cans)
  • 1 La Colombe Origin T-shirt (Medium)
Longwood Gardens ($90 Value)
$5

2 Tickets to Longwood Gardens

Massage.Fairmount ($120 Value)
$5

Gift Card for "Some Knots" 55 min Massage

(Two winners will be selected)

Modern Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ($325 Value)
$10
This includes 2 tickets

Gift Card for 1 HydraFacial - Newtown or KOP Locations

(2-ticket Entry Required)


Penn Vet Merch ($75 Value)
$5
  • Baseball Hat
  • Coffee Mug
  • Dog Leashes (1)
  • Dog Bandanas (2)
  • Magnet (1)
  • Cellphone Credit Card Holder
Philadelphia Art Museum ($60 Value)
$5

2 Tickets to the Philadelphia Art Museum

Philadelphia Runner ($75 Value)
$5
  • $50 Gift Card to Philadelphia Runner
  • LMNT Electrolyte variety pack (12 count)
Taste of the Italian Market ($180 Value)
$5

Di Bruno Brothers Italian Market Gift Crate (assortment of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, & spreads)

Tinker & Trade ($195 Value)
$5

An assortment of products from Tinker & Trade including custom prints, tea, novel, bath salts, and more!

Wine of the Finger Lakes ($250 Value)
$10
This includes 2 tickets
  • 6 bottles of wine from Damiani Wine Cellar in the Finger Lakes, NY
    • 2023 Cabernet Franc Reserve
    • 2023 Bouquet Rose
    • 2022 Merlot-Cabernet Blend
    • 2023 Merlot
    • 2023 Lemberger
    • 2023 Cabernet Franc
  • Wine accessories (4 Rabbit wine stoppers, corkscrew, Ghirardelli chocolates)
  • 4 Oneida stemless wine glasses
  • Wine themed dog toys for your favorite pup
Yards Brewing Company ($130 Value)
$5
  • $50 Gift Card to Yards Brewing Company
  • 2 Cases of Yards Pale Ale (48 beers)

