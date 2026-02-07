Little League Baseball Inc
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Little League Baseball Inc

Hosted by

Little League Baseball Inc

About this event

Sales closed

LOLLL Golf Tournament Fundraiser

1 Hopyard Rd

East Haddam, CT 06423, USA

Add a donation for Little League Baseball Inc

$

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2 foursomes

2 Home Run Wall Banners at Cross Lane baseball and softball fields.

Putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am.

Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 foursome

1 home run wall banner at field of choosing (baseball or softball)

Putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am.

Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.

Golf Foursome
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome of golfers: putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am.

Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.

Single Golfer
$275

Single golfer: putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am. 4 mulligans per foursome.

Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Banner on Putting Green

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Banner on Driving Range

Hole Sponsor
$500

Sign at tee and green - only supporting your business - no other signs on this hole.

Tee or Hole Sign
$100

Business sign on a tee or hole

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