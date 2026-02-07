LOLLL Golf Tournament Fundraiser

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About this event
$
2 foursomes
2 Home Run Wall Banners at Cross Lane baseball and softball fields.
Putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am.
Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.
1 foursome
1 home run wall banner at field of choosing (baseball or softball)
Putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am.
Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.
Foursome of golfers: putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am.
Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.
Single golfer: putting green, chip and putt, driving range opens at 11 am. 4 mulligans per foursome.
Lunch and Dinner! Entrance to raffle and silent auction.
Banner on Putting Green
Banner on Driving Range
Sign at tee and green - only supporting your business - no other signs on this hole.
Business sign on a tee or hole
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