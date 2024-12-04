Hosted by

LOLO Christmas Show Silent Auction-Saturday Brunch

Luxury Hair Package item
Luxury Hair Package
$150

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with these hair tools and high-quality hair products personally selected and donated by stylist Sydnee Walton.

RIFA Merch
$40

Starting bid

Show your love for RIFA! The winner of this package will receive a RIFA sweatshirt, a long-sleeve tee, stainless steel water bottle, magnet, and a $50 gift certificate to the RIFA thrift store. Retail value: $100.

Samantha Wood Art Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Become the proud owner of an original art print and 2026 calendar created and donated by local artist Samantha Wood! Retail value: $160

