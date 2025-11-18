Lombard Lightning Golf Outing Fundraiser

Not a golfer or can’t make it to play golf?

Join us for the evening!





This ticket is for the post-golf dinner banquet and includes:





RIBS AND CHICKEN BUFFET

****** ALL YOU CAN EAT******

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BROASTED Chicken

Oven-Baked Beans

Creamy Cole Slaw

Garden Fresh Tossed Salad

American Potato Salad

French Bread and Butter

Coffee Tea Iced Tea Soft Drinks

2-Hour Top-Shelf Open Bar: Enjoy premium beverages during the cocktail and dinner hour.





Networking: An opportunity to socialize with all event attendees and golfers.





Live Basket Auction: Includes a wide variety of creative basket packages curated by our team families and local supporters. Make the winning bid & leave with a prize!



