Lombard Baseball League

Lombard Baseball League

About this event

Lombard Lightning Golf Outing Fundraiser

181N Glen Ellyn Rd

Bloomingdale, IL 60108, USA

Single Golfer
$200

Free Agents Welcome: Register as an individual and we will assign you to a team! This registration secures your spot for a full day of golf and includes:

  • 18 Holes of Golf with shared golf cart.
  • Lunch Ticket for a casual meal during your round.
  • Dinner Banquet featuring a delicious buffet and a two-hour, top shelf, open bar.
Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This registration secures four golfers committed to a group spot for a full day of golf and includes the following for each person:

  • 18 Holes of Golf with shared golf cart.
  • Lunch Ticket for a casual meal before your round.
  • Dinner Banquet featuring a delicious buffet and a two-hour, top shelf, open bar.
ADULT Banquet ONLY
$75

Not a golfer or can’t make it to play golf?

Join us for the evening! 


This ticket is for the post-golf dinner banquet and includes:


RIBS AND CHICKEN BUFFET

 ****** ALL YOU CAN EAT****** 

  • BBQ Baby Back Ribs
  • BROASTED Chicken 
  • Oven-Baked Beans 
  • Creamy Cole Slaw 
  • Garden Fresh Tossed Salad 
  • American Potato Salad 
  • French Bread and Butter 
  • Coffee Tea Iced Tea Soft Drinks

2-Hour Top-Shelf Open Bar: Enjoy premium beverages during the cocktail and dinner hour.


Networking: An opportunity to socialize with all event attendees and golfers.


Live Basket Auction: Includes a wide variety of creative basket packages curated by our team families and local supporters. Make the winning bid & leave with a prize!


12 & Under Dinner Banquet
$35

This ticket allows younger attendees (12 & under) to join the evening festivities:

  • Drinks Included: Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages (soda, juice, water).
DONATION-🏆PLATINUM
$500

Become a Cooperstown MVP Donor!🏆

  • Your company logo on the Team Banner, displayed at every game throughout the entire 2026 Season.
  • Prominent logo placement on all Golf Outing event materials.
  • Verbal recognition during the event.
  • Recognition in event programs.


DONATION-🥇GOLD
$250

Shine like the superstar you are!

  • Logo on event signage and materials at the Golf Outing.
  • Verbal recognition during the event.
  • Recognition in event programs.



DONATION-🥈 SILVER
$200

Swing into Silver!

  • High-visibility placement! Your logo on signage on the Beverage Cart(s).
  • Verbal recognition during the event.
  • Recognition in event programs.
⛳️ HOLE SPONSOR
$100

Own the Hole!

  • Your company logo displayed on signage at one of the golf holes.
  • Verbal recognition during the event.
  • Recognition in event programs.
